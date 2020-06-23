While in Argentina the mandatory quarantine is close to 100 days from the AFA They begin to define the details for the return to training.

Marcelo Gallardo’s statements about the return to practice hit hard in the football environment, although Claudio Tapia already assured that the return of the activity will go hand in hand with what the National Government has.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the body already has the draft of a health protocol that, if approved, will be the manual that all clubs that want to return to training must follow.

In addition, Hernán Castillo reported that « tomorrow (Wednesday) the doctors from the First Division and from all categories of Argentine soccer will meet by video call. » The journalist explained that There will be three or four of First and many others from the different categories of sport in the country that together will form a commission.

The objective will be to adjust details on the protocol to return to training while this commission will be under the command of Donato Villani and Daniel Martínez, doctors from the AFA.

Faced with this new dynamic that will be proposed, some promotion clubs could go on to train at the facilities of the Primera teams « because they have better places to do it, » Castillo explained.