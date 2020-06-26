Aurah Ruiz He continues to be honest in his weekly appointment with ‘Mtmad’ about the hardest episodes of his life. This Thursday, the Canary Islands revealed the origin of the Nyan’s illness, his son with Jesé Rodríguez, that just today is years old. It is something genetic, as the influencer explained in a heartbreaking video in which she could barely stop crying.

« He and I both have the same mutated gene. The child has inherited that gene, but his body does not respond. Genetically, Jesé and I are not compatible, The doctors even told us that we were family. It is not just my gene, it is also your father’s. This means that we are genetically incompatible, « he began.

« Even the doctors even said that he and I could be family because they have that gene among families. There are religions where cousins ​​get married and have a child and these things happen. Genetic mutations or genetic diseases come out, « added the former ‘Big Brother’ contestant and former girlfriend of soccer player Jesé Rodríguez.

Aurah (@aurahruiz) has grown tired of hoaxes about the health of her son, and today she tells the whole truth: «This nobody knows, but I am tired of people judging without knowing» https: // t .co / 2HXSsjCGTj pic.twitter.com/x2tJnETubx – mtmad (@mtmad) June 25, 2020

Attacks on Jesé

« No one knows this, but I am tired of people wanting to suppose or say or judge »she commented angrily. “All the hoaxes that have turned against me as a mother, about how I carry the pregnancy or what could have been said ugly about me. This is genetic and it does not come not only from me ”, she was very angry about all the comments she has had to suffer during these years.

Aurah Ruiz remembers how in these months of uncertainty she discovers that Jesé Rodríguez « visits the island and does not come to see it ». It was there when he decided to “go public” on Instagram to get the attention of his partner. « I did it because Jesé had a great time having a son like that, » she confesses, very angry. “Whether it was right or wrong, I wasn’t lying. It was my life ”, he defends himself.