The doctor who certified Floyd’s death claims he died of asphyxiation

The doctor Bradford Langenfeld, who certified the death of George Floyd, said this Monday that choking was the most likely cause of death and not a heart attack, as the defense of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of the murder of the African American, tries to demonstrate.

Langenfeld, who works at the Hennepin County Medical Center (Minnesota), was one of the witnesses summoned to testify this Monday in the trial against Chauvin for the death of Floyd.

During his testimony, he explained that he treated the victim for 30 minutes on May 25, during which the doctors tried to revive him. “There was no obvious or significant trauma to suggest that he suffered something that caused a bleed leading to cardiac arrest,” Langenfeld said. In that sense, he indicated that the most likely reason for his death was hypoxia, that is, due to lack of oxygen in the brain and other organs.

At this point in his statement Blackwell interrupted him to ask him to clarify whether there is another name for “oxygen deficiency”, to which the witness replied that “asphyxia is a commonly understood term”.

Floyd lost his life last May when four officers tried to arrest him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground pressing her knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

The former white police officer is charged with the charges of murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison, murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to ten years of deprivation of freedom.

However, since he has no criminal record, could only be sentenced to a maximum of twelve and a half years in prison for the first two charges and four years in prison for the third.