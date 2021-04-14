“The doctor has told me that either I take care of myself, or I won’t be able to move my arm”

The public present in the stands of Now I fall! was surprised this Tuesday to see Arturo Valls enter with his right arm in a sling: “I would like to say that it was playing tennis or that I fell off my bicycle, something epic, but no,” explained the presenter.

“I have injured myself at home practicing how to ask for the biggest coin in the contest. I was perfecting the undulation movement and my elbow screwed up, “said the Valencian. “The doctor has told me that either I stop and take care of myself, or I will not be able to make that movement anymore”he added.

Arturo Valls, in ‘Now I fall!’. ATRESMEDIA

He also ironically pointed out that “I can’t even play yo-yo, throw a boomerang or shoot arrows, with what it means to me”. When he saw his hand dangling, he began to run around the set imitating a horse, showing that it was not a real injury.

“I hope you understand my pain, but it is that they can take away what I like the most …”, he assured before giving way to Borja, the contestant of the central trapdoor.

When the young man arrived, Valls greeted him with his elbow: “It was a joke!” Exclaimed the presenter, while the audience shouted “tongo!” when seeing how the bandage was removed: “What you like an injury and drama …”.