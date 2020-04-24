Sad news for the world of medicine and beticism. The doctor Hugo Galera Davidson, Professor of Pathological Anatomy and president of Real Betis between 1989 and 1992, the stage of the transformation of the entity into a Sports Public Limited Company (SAD), passed away this Friday in Seville at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Galera, owner of the former Triana Red Cross hospital -now Quirón Infanta Luisa- until its sale in 2016 to this group, was in recent years one of the mainstays of the opposition to Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, as a private accusation in the lawsuits against the management of the ex-president of Betis on behalf of Beticos by Villamarín.

Betis showed its “maximum regret” for the death of its former president in a convulsed stage, after releasing in July 1989 the resigning Gerardo Martínez Retamero and piloting the conversion into SAD until July 1992, with the entry of Lopera, with all the controversy generated later by his alleged irregular management, as the largest shareholder.

He faced Lopera

In the last judicial conflict surrounding the Betis shareholder, Galera and his association, Beticos por el Villamarín, were the only ones that remained as a private accusation in the trial for alleged misappropriation of Lopera, finally acquitted. In this acquittal, handed down in September 2018 by the Seville Court, the extrajudicial pact reached by the aforementioned former president with the club and with the associations For our Betis and the League of Betic Jurists, which Galera always rejected, weighed.

By this agreement, Lopera and Luis Oliver transferred their 51 percent share package to Betis in exchange for 15 million euros and the club considered itself compensated and resigned to continue the judicial actions, like the other two associations. Beyond these disagreements, the Verdiblanco club highlighted on its website that Galera has been linked to Betis since the late 1970s as a member of its board and with a very relevant role in the Organizing Committee of the events of its 75th anniversary.

As president, his first season (1989-90) was “very bright”, with the promotion from the first team to Primera and from the subsidiary to Segunda B, and the titles of youth and cadet champions of Spain. “With enormous difficulties and enormous tenacity, he piloted the club’s entry into the Sanitation Plan that would guarantee the entity its economic survival, and under his mandate the club’s transformation into SAD took place in 1992,” recalled the entity.

Key to the regeneration of Betis

After leaving the presidency in the summer of 1992, adds the note, he became “an ethical benchmark in the heart of beticismo” and in July 2006 led the creation of the Betic platform by Villamarín, “which was, without doubt, the germ and the engine of the long struggle of the Baeticos for the regeneration of the entity and the recovery of the values ​​most consubstantial with their tradition.

According to the club, Hugo Galera, a “reference shareholder” and “a deep Baetic”, leaves “a legacy of a deeply honest man who never ceased to persevere in the search for the identity of Real Betis”, and from the “deep pain” of all his ranks conveys his “most sincere condolences to his relatives”. This businessman from the health sector and famous doctor, professor and university researcher was born in 1938 in Tenerife, where his family, from Almería, had to move, when his father was exiled during the Primo de Rivera dictatorship.