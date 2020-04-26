The Government will announce this Sunday the DNU that will allow the one-hour recreational outings announced yesterday by the President Alberto Fernández and, in agreement they pointed out from Casa Rosada to Infobae, will establish a fixed schedule and leaves its implementation to the discretion of each jurisdiction.

Thus, and in addition to extending the social, preventive and compulsory isolation until next May 10 to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, the text will provide in article 8 that “The people who must comply with the ‘social, preventive and compulsory isolation’ will be able to carry out a brief leisure trip, for the benefit of health and psychophysical well-being, without leaving more than FIVE HUNDRED (500) meters from their residence, with a maximum duration SIXTY (60) minutes, in daytime and before 8 pm ”.

The standard specifies that in order to meet said objective neighbors will not be able to use public or vehicular transportation and they must keep at all times a physical distance between pedestrians “not less than two meters, except in the case of boys and girls up to 12 years old” who must be accompanied by a major who lives in the same home.

“In no case may agglomerations or meetings be held and the general instructions of the health authority must be complied with”, indicates the text and clarifies that the authorities also recommend the use of mouth, nose and chin covers or homemade chinstrap.

Finally, this article specifies that the authorities of each jurisdiction will regulate these exits and “in attention to the epidemiological conditions and the risk assessment in the different departments or parties of the jurisdiction under his charge, They may even determine one or a few days to exercise this right, limit its duration and, eventually, suspend it in order to protect public health.“

Elsewhere, the DNU authorizes governors to govern exceptions to the prohibition to circulate for certain activities and services in a localized manner.

For this, the parties or departments in which they want to enable activities must meet the following epidemiological parameters: the doubling time of confirmed cases of Covid-19 should not be less than 15 days, the health system must have sufficient capacity and adequate to respond to the potential sanitary demand, there must be a positive evaluation by the sanitary authorities regarding the socio-sanitary risk in relation to the population density and the proportion of excepted people cannot exceed 50 percent of the population of the area affected.

Because large population centers are considered the places with the highest risk of transmission of the virus, all urban agglomerates of more than 500 thousand inhabitants will not be able to enable exceptions to activities and will continue to comply with the isolation measures.

The decree also establishes that in the jurisdictions where exceptions are established, “an operating protocol must be previously implemented to comply with national and local health and safety recommendations and instructions.”

And the teaching of face-to-face classes should not be enabled at all levels and modalities; public and private events (social, cultural, recreational, sports, religious and others); shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, cultural centers, libraries, museums, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and any public or private space, and tourist activities, parks, squares and the like.

The jurisdictions that have exceptions must carry out, jointly with the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the monitoring of the evolution of the epidemiological and sanitary situation, and must deliver a monitoring report weekly. In addition, the Chief of Staff may cease exceptions to those who do not comply with the delivery of the report or when the health authority recommends it.

The decree establishes the continuity of licenses for workers over 60 years of age, pregnant women or people included in risk groups and for those whose presence in the home is essential for the care of children or adolescents.