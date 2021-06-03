The DNI 4.0 will arrive in Spain in August

You can finally carry your DNI on your mobile: the arrival of the DNI 4.0 in Spain already has a date.

It’s finally official: version 4.0 of the National Identity Document will be available in Spain as of August, being one of the European countries to adopt the DNI 4.0.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior of the Government of Spain, has confirmed that DNI 4.0 will be available on August 2, 2021, and later, there will be the possibility of carry the card on your mobile, to identify yourself without having to carry a physical card.

An actress, the first Spanish with DNI 4.0 in Spain

During the presentation of the new type of identification document, Grande-Marlaska has made official the deployment of the European DNI, with a fresh look and even more security measures.

The possibility of carrying the DNI on the mobile, on the other hand, will take a little longer to arrive, and it will not be available from August 2. For this, it will be necessary download a free app, available on both Android and iOS. This application will be used to identify yourself in a virtual way, including the possibility of using the electronic signature from the mobile.

In Spain, the first citizen to receive the DNI 4.0 has been the actress Luisa Martín. As they count in 20 Minutes, the card has been delivered in the city of Móstoles, Madrid, on the occasion of the participation of said actress in the television series “Servir y Proteger”,

