Following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died of suffocation by a police officer in Minneapolis and with the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, a lot of changes have happened (some more significant than others) to end racism little by little. Actions such as that of the Aunt Jemima brand are an example of this and the music has not been left behind.

In the past, some artists decided to name their projects and perhaps without thinking about it, in a way that for many was not appropriate, especially because it had racist connotations. In the last days, Lady Antebellum decided to change her name to Lady A to make effective this much talked about change, and now the Dixie Chicks have done the same, because now they will be known as The Chicks.

Since he started the conversation about changing some names to avoid them being related to the time of slavery, the group country band formed in 1989 by the sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Robinson next to Natalie Maines, appeared in public debate for a very specific reason.

During the United States Civil War, between 1861 and 1865, the Confederate States (which to date are considered as supremacists and racists) They called themselves and their flag as ‘Dixies’, supposedly in honor of Jeremiah Dixon, the inspector who guarded the border between the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania, separating free men from slaves.

When the civil rights movements began in 1950 and 1960, African Americans frequently recalled that the term ‘Dixie’ for all of them it was a racist symbol and a reminder of decades of domination and segregation by white men, so you can imagine why the Dixie Chicks changed their Name, because according to them they do not represent that.

In a statement released by Variety, the group said that they were ready to be part of the moment and make the necessary changes. Another problem they faced with the new name is that in New Zealand there is a group that is also called The Chicks, but they thanked them for sharing the name with them.

The change took effect this Thursday, June 25, when the Dixie Chicks’ social media remained solely as The Chicks. But beyond that, they released a song called “March March” that talks about just that, of the change they are experiencing as artists and as musicians before the historical and social moment that the United States is facing.

