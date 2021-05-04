The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, in figures: 50,000 million at stake

The philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and his wife Melinda, also a businesswoman, announced their divorce on Monday after more than 27 years of relationship in which the two billionaires founded one of the world’s leading charities, which bears their names.

It is unknown if the divorce will in any way impact the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Although the organization’s longtime CEO is Mark Suzman, while the two of them have served as trustees alongside Warren Buffet.

The foundation, created in 2000, has become one of the most important philanthropic organizations in the world with funds of nearly $ 50 billion.

But the thing does not stop there, since, as pointed out by some media, the wealth of its heritage is immense. For example, according to Clarín, Bill has an estate valued at $ 133 billion, placing him number 4 in the ranking of billionaires. The wealth of his wife, for its part, amounts to 70 billion. The 1% of shares that the couple owns in Microsoft, in addition, is worth more than 7,000 million dollars.

The divorce agreement could be one of the biggest in history and could be reminiscent of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

Although the details about the divorce are unclear, the deal could be one of the largest in history And it might be reminiscent of Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott ($ 38 billion, a 4% stake in Amazon), who made MacKenzie the third richest woman in the world.

According to said medium, if a similar agreement is reached, Melinda Gates could receive a figure of more than 33 billion dollars.

Thus, and always according to the same information, each of the Gates’ children will inherit $ 10 million, while the rest of the fortune would go to charity.