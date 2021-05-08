The Division Heartland is coming as a free spin-off

In a totally unexpected way, Ubisoft has just announced the upcoming arrival of the new Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new spin-off title of his eponymous game saga from his studio Red Storm Entertainment, which lands as the first totally free installment of this shooter in third person.

However, it seems that the information about it practically ends here, with the only advances being that it will be «a standalone game that requires no prior experience with the seriesBut it will provide a completely new perspective on the universe in a new environment.

Although this will not be the only title that the company will present, and it is that as detailed in a small chronological sheet, the arrival of new content for The Division 2; a new title specifically designed for mobile phones, for the moment designated as The Division Mobile; as well as the publication of a new Tom Clancy novel and even a series adaptation by Netflix.

Unfortunately, again these deliveries will be marked by great misinformation and secrecy, with the only advance that, The Division Mobile, will be raised with the aim of reaching “an even wider audience”. Something that, given the latest adaptations of similar games like Call of Duty, makes us think about the possible arrival of a title exclusively focused on multiplayer mode, and even the possible arrival of a battle royale.

Thus, in the absence of the company providing us with new details, everything indicates that we will not see new information on these titles until holding the next Ubisoft Forward event, which will be held once again on a date close to and prior to the start of the E3 2021 fair, on June 12, marking at least one more month of waiting.

However, for the most impatient, Ubisoft has enabled a website where we can sign up to receive all the information on upcoming The Division titles depending on the platform we play on.