the dividends of the week that offer yields of 1.6%

The first week of May brings the distribution of three dividends on the Spanish stock market. Inditex Y Santander Bank are the listed companies have chosen these days to reward their shareholders. And it is that the first distributes two payments at once. The result is none other than an average profitability of 1.6%, more than triple what the Spanish bond currently offers.

Despite recent advances in sovereign debt yields, Spanish ten-year papers still below 0.5%. The climate of low interest rates that the large central banks have established – and for which they have just signaled a long life in their April government meetings – continues to keep these rates at bay.

With this scenario, more and more investors are opting to increase positions looking for bulky dividend yields. However, the Invertia analyst, Eduardo Bolinches, recalls that the risks of trusting everything to these payments to the shareholder in these moments of volatility and uncertainty may mean that “a price lurch from one day to the next ruin ”with the investment thesis set for a value.

Double payment at Inditex

This same Monday it opens its Inditex safe, which distributes both a dividend charged to its 2020 accounts and another as part of the extraordinary which has been distributing since 2018. The first, for 0.22 euros per share. The second, for another 0.13 euros per title. Altogether, a yield of almost 1.2%.

The company chaired by Pablo Isla confirmed after the publication of its 2020 accounts of the pandemic that it would maintain its dividend policy, “with 60% ordinary pay-out and extraordinary dividendsIn addition, it specified that the amount would be distributed in two equal payments between May and November.

Both this Monday and next November 2, the textile has established a distribution of € 0.35 per title. After these payments, the listed company will still have 0.3 euros to distribute from the extraordinary dividend of 1 euro per share that was initially planned to be executed between 2018 and 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus slowed down the pace when only 0.22 euros had been distributed for this concept. Just a few months ago the company established that “the remaining 0.30 euros of extraordinary dividend will be paid in fiscal year 2022“.

Santander, pending from the ECB

Just one day later, it is Banco Santander that rewards its shareholders, although it is still subject to the dividend payment restrictions established by the European Central Bank (ECB). Specifically, the entity will face a payment of 0.0275 euros for each of its shares, as approved by its board of directors.

The amount of the payment assumes a total disbursement of almost 477 million euros for the entity, a figure that reaches the maximum allowed by the supervisor. In this sense, until September of this year it continues in a cap of 15% of profits. The entity chaired by Ana Botín closed 2020 with losses of 8,771 million euros.

In the beginning, Santander had raised the possibility of paying 0.10 euros per share charged to reserves, as announced by the entity at its shareholders’ meeting in October. However, the bank’s executives have repeatedly indicated their intention is to recover a pay-out (percentage of the profit that goes to the dividend) of between 40% and 50% “in the medium term.”

In time to collect

In addition, Thursday, May 6, is the last day for investors to get hold of shares of Nicolas Correa with the right to receive your next dividend, whose distribution is established for the 11th of the same month. This was approved by its recent shareholders meeting on April 30.

The shareholders’ meeting endorsed the management plan of maintain shareholder remuneration by paying a dividend of 0.17 euros gross per share. An amount with which the group chaired by José Ignacio Nicolás-Correa offers its investors a return of more than 3%, taking its current price as a reference.