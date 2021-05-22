The diversity of the cast of Los Eternos feels natural and not forced

In that movement to offer a greater diversity of a better reflection of the society advocated by Marvel Studios, the film “Eternals” / “The Eternals”Is one of the most important projects. The variety of characters in its cast helps increase representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout these months they have greatly emphasized the role that the Marvel movie will play in this regard, and once again they have done so in a new interview with the director. Chloe zhao and the actress Salma Hayek.

The director, as can be seen in her previous works such as “Nomadland”, is a great lover of reflecting humanity and society as it is, in the most natural way possible, she has addressed the age discrimination that exists in the industry of the cinema. In this way, Zhao applauds the diversity of the characters in the film, particularly the diversity of ages that the characters reflect even in a proposal by the writers.

Age discrimination in Hollywood is a very worrying issue that we must fight as artists, ”says director Chloe Zhao. Aging is a beautiful part of life that should be celebrated. It is a true honor for us to have Salma at the helm of the ‘Eternals’ family. I cannot accept all credits. When [el productor ejecutivo] Nate Moore first showed me the proposal, in which he worked with [los guionistas] Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, I was impressed by the age diversity of the characters they brought together, and it was a big part of what got me excited about ‘Eternals.’

In this same sense, actress Salma Hayek, who we know gives life to Ajak, explains the fact that there are characters of such different ages makes a large part of the audience connect with the film, because in the end you will feel reflected in a certain shape.

I think many people are going to feel reflected and that is important and that is what matters. It is not diverse just because it is. It’s the way [Zhao] chose each of us what really creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals. For the purpose of the movie. It doesn’t feel forced.

The truth is that among the protagonists we will be able to find a great variety of characters beyond different ages, such as the first homosexual Marvel hero (Phastos) or the first deaf superheroine (Makkari)

Via information | Variety