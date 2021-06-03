The disturbing video on TikTok of a mother lulling her dead baby

For many women there is no greater illusion in life than being able to become mothers. Unfortunately, not all of them can achieve it and worse still, they have traumatic experiences due to complicated pregnancies that did not have a successful term.

Surely it is extremely hard to have a baby inside you for months, looking forward to the day of his birth so that you can already hold him. Sadly, there are times when gestation does not follow its usual course, causing babies to die, either in the womb of his mother or at the moment of birth.

Those who have lived such a terrible experience know that it is an inexplicable pain, very difficult to overcome and on the subject, recently A video has gone viral that has left many disturbed and that even some TikTok users have asked for it to be downloaded from the platform.

It turns out that user @ lexxxb13 uploaded a video where she appears, wearing a mask, and has a baby in her arms.

“I waited 8 months for you to come without a beat in your heart,” this woman wrote in her video, so many have come to the conclusion that the woman is rocking her lifeless newborn.

Several netizens have expressed their displeasure at the video of this mother, ensuring that they are uncomfortable scenes to see and above all, that the woman could be breaking the law by considering that she is mishandling a corpse.

Due to the number of reports received, TikTok removed these videos; however, in recent hours, He put them back on the platform, assuring that it is his way of bearing such a great loss.

“This is not a joke, it is my survival mechanism. Please let me do TikToks with my daughter to cope with it in peace, ”the woman wrote.

