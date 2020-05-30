Latin America is the new epicenter of coronavirus. The infection rate could continue to rise until July. It is calculated that Brazil It will reach the highest point of fatalities in early August. However, some predictions can already be made about the transformations that the region will undergo due to the pandemic. Latin America is currently entering its most severe recession since the debt crisis of the 1980s. The current situation is surprisingly similar to that of then.

The tax debts they ascend rapidly. If now they do so as a consequence of the social measures taken to prevent infections, in the 1980s they did so due to state investments. Also on this occasion, the global demand for goods and raw materials has decreased. Income from sales of crude oil, as well as agricultural and mining products have decreased. For an energy and raw materials exporting region such as Latin AmericaThis is a bad combination, because it reduces the solvency of some countries.

A matter of money

New debt crises will be inevitable. Ecuador and Argentina they are now trying to avoid them with negotiations. We will have to wait for the reaction of financial investors and international banks to the debt crisis. Private investors are already withdrawing their capital from the region. China It could take the opportunity to lend money to insolvent states in exchange for guarantees in the agricultural, mining and energy sectors.

The shabby national currencies of Latin America also pose an obstacle to future loans abroad. Interest and amortizations in US dollars have become more expensive for all those who do not have their own income in dollars. On the other hand, the low exchange rates of the peso and the real also have advantages: current account deficits decrease more quickly because countries import less.

But the main advantage of having a weak currency is hardly useful to the region: after the crisis, Latin America It won’t automatically become a competitive place just because costs have dropped. That is something that can be applied especially to the industry. As a consequence of technological backwardness and shorter future value chains, Latin America could once again return to the pure export of raw materials. Being providers of United States, we will have to wait to see if Central America and Mexico they benefit from their weaker currencies. But it seems unlikely given the northern neighbor’s isolation policy.

Growth engine

State control of the economy is expected to increase, with higher taxes and state-supported companies. High unemployment and increasing poverty will bring down the rent per capita and consumption. In this way, together with the diminishing exports of raw materials, the decisive engine of growth in Latin America: the demand of 630 million inhabitants.

In that case, it is less attractive for investors to put money into local production of consumer goods. Until recently, the taste for consumption of Latin Americans was the most important incentive to install factories in the region. This argument already loses power.

Some governments will not resist the temptation to retain and even expand the new authority gained during the coronavirus crisis. That is something that is already observed in all countries. In Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador hails the balsamic effects of the pandemic, which reduces “the excessive influence of companies in the country”. At the same time, it extends state control over the economy, as also happens in Argentina and Brazil.

Authoritarian trend

Both the rule of law and democracy are under pressure in many countries, whatever their political color. The independence of Justice is undermined, the media are protected and the legislature is harassed when governments do not have a majority in them. The authoritarian trend could continue, because new social anxiety lurks, such as those of Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia last year. The protests could continue in the post-coronavirus era, possibly with greater momentum, because the social consequences of the crisis will be harsh.

If the flame of the protests reignites later this year, many Latin American governments will certainly not hesitate to suppress them on the grounds of a state of national emergency or a serious crisis. Governments realized early in the pandemic that authoritarian leadership is welcome by much of the population in times of crisis. It is tempting to resort to this new instrument.

