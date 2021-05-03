The districts and municipalities of the south of Madrid will be key in the elections to the presidency of the Community this 4-M

Puente de Vallecas, Villa de Vallecas, Latina, Carabanchel, Usera and Villaverde They are the districts of the city of Madrid that could be decisive in deciding the 4-M elections to one side or the other. In addition, municipalities such as Móstoles, Alcorcón, Rivas, Leganés, Getafe and Fuenlabrada are added to this list. In the south of the Community of Madrid it will be where left and right are played a good part of their options in the elections.

In these areas live around 25% of Madrilenians and the political parties, each with their motives, have turned their message towards them: the right seeks to capture a vote that has traditionally resisted it, while the left calls people to vote. Its main rival in southern Madrid it is abstention.

These municipalities and districts form the so-called “red belt”, because they are areas where the working class is concentrated and which have traditionally voted for the PSOE. In 2011 there were some exceptions: the PP with Esperanza Aguirre won for example in Alcorcón and in Getafe. There is also the thesis that precisely because of their working tradition they are areas where the economic crisis has hit especially hard. That is where the right seeks to channel the discontent of voters who have generally opted for the left.

Vox he aimed at that plan from the get-go. “We are going to paint the red belt green,” he said. Abascal, who opted to present the candidacy of Rocío Monastery on Vallecas, evidencing its intention to attract voters precisely in those places that in general had turned their backs on the political options of the right. Isabel Diaz Ayuso has also winked at those municipalities and districts by including many of the spokespersons of the PP in those areas.

The left wants to avoid abstention

The left, for its part, considers that its main brake in the southern municipalities is abstentionAnd that’s why his campaign is focused on mobilizing disenchanted voters to bring them back. Both united We can What More Madrid they have repeated on numerous occasions that a victory for the left on May 4 passes “through the neighborhoods.”

Paul Churches for example, he has asked for a vote in those areas “so that things can change.” The purple candidate met with neighborhood associations in Parla and assured that “this is not about asking for the vote; This is about whether the majority wins, that Parla and the working-class neighborhoods go to vote“He said. Iñigo Errejón and Mónica García did the same: the leader of Más País reiterated that” vote in all the towns and working-class neighborhoods of the Community of Madrid. “

The 4-M elections take place in a context of health, economic and social crisis, so the vote can be volatile, hence the south of the Community of Madrid is no longer such a clear territory for the left. Voters could stay home or opt for right-wing formations.