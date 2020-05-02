         The Disney + application already lets you delete the session from all registered devices

After the enormous success of Disney +, with a landing in Europe that brought the most impressive catalog of the company, streaming applications have been improving options over the days. And there is a novelty that is very useful in Android, also in iOS: now you can delete the session from all registered devices. In this way, the limit of the ten devices that Disney + marks its users is reset.

With the obligation to stay at home, many of us choose to entertain ourselves thanks to streaming content platforms, an option that provides tons of movies and series with a low monthly cost. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO or Movistar + … And then came Disney + with its classics, the Pixar cinema, Star Wars and The Simpsons; causing a barrage of registrations and downloads from your app. This application does not have too many configuration options, something that is gradually being resolved. The latest news to arrive is the withdrawal of the session on all devices, something that cannot be done from the web.

Reset the device limit on Disney +

As Disney + outlines on its help page, the streaming platform offers access to up to ten devices per account. Until now we knew that if the app was removed from a mobile, along with all the downloaded content, said mobile was deleted from the registered ones so as to add a new one. The process was somewhat cumbersome since it was essential to go device by device, something that with the new app is no longer necessary.

Although the novelty seems trivial, it is very practical if you have reached the limit of devices and need to restart them. It will also be great if you need to remove access to the people with whom you share the account: just remove the session from all devices and change the password of your Disney + account. The process is very simple:

Open the Disney + app. You must have it updated to the latest version.

Go to your avatar (lower right corner of the screen) and go to ‘Account’.

Click on ‘Logout on all devices‘.

Disney + will ask for your password to confirm the action and will proceed to clear your list of registered devices. This action may take a few hours.

Once the session is deleted you will have to start it on those devices you want to use. You can take the opportunity to change the password of your account: for this you must go to the Disney + website, it can only be changed from there.

Share



The Disney + application already lets you delete the session from all registered devices