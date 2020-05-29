Mercadona has done it again. The Valencian supermarket chain is destroying its new scented alcohol spray, of the Bosque Verde brand. It sells 50,000 units a day of this product that meets the needs of users during the pandemic and has been available in all stores since the beginning of May. The spray cleans virtually any surface without rinsing, is easy to use and leaves a pleasant odor.

The spray arises from the co-innovation with the provider Francisco Aragón after conducting more than 20 sessions with 30 clients to develop a product that would meet their needs: a practical and agile solution to clean in depth and face the current situation marked by the Covid-19.

Francisco Sánchez, director of Institutional Relations at Francisco Aragón, explained that the product was born “from the contributions of numerous Mercadona customers” with whom it was directly developed.

“The sales success you are having is thanks to its experience of use, its high cleaning power and how easy it is to apply. Being able to develop it in the Mercadona co-innovation center has allowed us to innovate from ‘El Jefe’ and with ‘El Jefe’ (as he calls the client). We have made an excellent product from joint innovation, “he added.

New schedule from Monday

Mercadona will expand its hours from June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; which means prolonging the closing by one hour. However, the supermarket chain has explained that, given the exceptional nature of the situation, it will adapt to changing circumstances, modifications that, if carried out, will be communicated at all times.

This has been indicated in a statement in which it reports the update of the measures adopted in its establishments on March 16, 19, 23, 26, April 3, May 11 and 14, which will be complemented by this additional, which will come into force on June 1, in the face of the state of alarm for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.

In addition to extending the hours, Mercadona will guarantee the minimum separation of one meter between clients with recommendations from the establishment staff, supported by posters reinforcing these measures, and the limits of one meter on the floor of the fishmonger section and the lines of boxes will also be marked.

Between the general recommendations for customersMercadona recommends that only one person go to make the purchase (not with the family, or with children or groups), not people who are part of the risk groups go to make the purchase.

The elderly, people with disabilities, people with reduced mobility, pregnant women, and the necessary companions They will have preference to access their purchases in the chain stores.

In addition, the health personnel, security forces, firefighters and social care personnel, duly accredited.

Mercadona also advises to space the purchase throughout the day and not at the opening of the establishment, make the purchase with agility and speed, do not unnecessarily store products, preferably pay by card and avoid the use of cash.

On the other hand, the capacity of supermarkets will be controlled and the minimum distance will be signaled required between people. The responsibility for ordering the internal capacity of the store will be the responsibility of the establishment and, where appropriate, the person or private security agent designated by him.

Each establishment will have specified the Maximum capacity that guarantees the preventive distance of one meter between any person.

Likewise, it will have the maximum capacity allowed, complying with the regulations so that access will not be allowed once said capacity is completed, while other customers do not leave the establishment.

On the public access road to each supermarket, a minimum distance of one meter will be marked for people waiting their turn to enter the doors of the supermarkets, which must be respected in order to access it.