The “disgust” of the Telecinco correspondent in the US for what she found in a restaurant

Dori Toribio, Telecinco correspondent in the US. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Dori Toribio, correspondent for Telecinco and Cuatro in Washington, has shared on her Twitter account the reason why she had a “dislike” in a restaurant in the United States.

“Dislike. Again (again, in English) ”, has written Toribio, who has shared an image of the sacrilege that he has seen in the letter from the premises.

In it you can see the “paellas” section with two dishes: “Boutique paella” and “Valencian paella”.

The first, to the heart attack of any Spanish citizen, has chicken, sausages, clams, mussels, squid and shrimp.

The second is, if possible, worse: beef, chorizo ​​and chicken, all seasoned with vegetables and saffron.

And all for more than $ 30 a plate.

The comments have not been long in coming:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.