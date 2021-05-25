The discussion is over and Maluma admits defeat, accepts that J Balvin is prettier

The respective fans of J Balvin and Maluma have been facing each other for years for a surprising reason: decide which of the two artists is more attractive. Each of them has made merits through Instagram to take the title, showing their worked abs and their makeovers to follow the latest trends, or create them.

Coincidentally, the two have recently opted for an almost identical hairstyle, with dyed platinum blonde hair and shaved sides, and they also sport the same beard of several days, although J Balvin is convinced that the whole look suits him much better than his colleague.

“The truth is that I have always said that I am much prettier than Maluma”, He has given his opinion in his Instagram Stories.

The most surprising thing is that, for once, Maluma has agreed with his statement: “There is nothing to do, Jose, there is nothing to do. You are absolutely right … much prettier than me“He has responded in another video in which he makes a face of resignation.

However, the last word will undoubtedly be his admirers.

Chiquis Rivera poses on his back with dental floss and Lorenzo Méndez says: “Everyone promotes their changarro”