-Is it true that you collided with a patrol car the first time you appeared on the cover of El Gráfico?

-Yes. I was very excited. We knew that Boca and River players had a lot of repercussion for playing in the most popular teams. Any victory or catastrophe brought you to the top. That time I think I scored Ferro’s goal. And I had found out that it appeared in El Gráfico. Monday was the day we could go out. Already at night the magazine was at the stalls on Cabildo Avenue, where I frequented. I was desperate to buy it. He was coming down a street with a boulevard in the middle. It was twelve o’clock in the morning. There were no traffic lights and it was very dark. The Graphic was leaning on the passenger seat. I wanted to read, because before there was a lot of expectation for what they wrote. I had scored the goal and nothing else. He wanted to know if in addition to the goal he had hidden a criticism. He highly respected some journalists intellectually. I supported him and turned to the left, looking more at El Gráfico than what was ahead. And I crashed into the patrol car. Two policemen, indignant with me for their recklessness, came down there. They had fixed money at the end of the year to take care of the car and I had hit it. They reproached me and took me to the police station.

-Did they recognize you? Were they from Boca?

-Not. They didn’t recognize me. What’s more, at one point I say « look, I came out on the cover … ». And right there he answers « what do I care ». He was not interested in anything. The kid was outraged.

Diego Latorre He was a phenomenal footballer. A free, creative spirit, capable of vibrating La Bombonera with a goal in a classic against River, with a trick to the rival. Not for shaking your head, the old stigma of the claw of Mouth. Beyond the stereotype, the fierceness of Giunta and Latorre coexisted. As years later, Serna and Riquelme’s sharp ankle boots did. The talent – and the conviction of knowing that he had that talent – pushed him to his poster version in the most important games. Final player. The younger audience may not know it. A very generational mistake is to believe that life is only what is seen on social networks. Or worse yet: that life began with the first posting. There Gambetita rarely shows his photos of the exquisite striker who went through the national team, Fiorentina, Tenerife, Racing, Rosario Central, Cruz Azul … He escapes the past as the defenders of the 90s. The self-referential message bothers him.

Someone a little football fan might think that his career started in the media until it became the most relevant commentator in the country. His slow message, his philosophy of the game, is heard in the top matches of Argentine football, in the Copa Libertadores and in the Champions League on Fox Sports screen. He defends a line that not only has to do with the footballer who knows the game. The one that receives the wink of Skinny Menotti and the frown of Cholo Simeone. The ideology that is heard every afternoon on Fox Radio. Meanwhile, smaller followers could detect it as Yanina’s husband and Lola’s father. For a sector it stops being a soccer star to remain in the owner of the last name. Before that expansion, the only Latorre was Diego. He who today, at 50 years old, is in his role. The one who in the long talk with Infobae he watches his words even in an anecdote. The one who tries to leave a concept in each answer. The one that deepens each fact, however banal it may seem. The one who says what he thinks, as always. But more than ever, think what it says.

– You the one that countered the prejudice of the country player?

-Out there for the general public, who are not so drenched in what a footballer means, it may be. There is a stereotype that the player comes from humble neighborhoods, from need. Whoever is in football knows that the game does not discriminate. I arrived because I also had other attributes. The constancy. Self love. The discipline. I had all of that in addition to my qualities as a player.

-Talent does not discriminate but colleagues do. Sometimes in a locker room with deficiencies it looks different from the one with more. Did you have it in Lower?

-In the beginning yes. Because unfortunately among people from different social sectors there are grudges. It is unavoidable. That discrimination I suffered from my colleagues. In the beginning they saw me not only as a good player. Because those kinds of hierarchies suddenly serve to connect at that age. The one with the most conditions has a little power. If you help make the team better you will become a kind of football leader. And you are admired by your colleagues. But then there is the other. Once I got to Boca I suffered because they saw me better dressed, with other possibilities. The boy does not know, because he did not face life, that the education that I had was the first product of my parents and the privilege of being born in a place that I did not choose. But later, when they began to discover what my way of being was, soccer also causes different personalities to coexist and harmony is achieved. That trial period lasted about three weeks. Until I got involved in the group and the treatment was normal. There I began to be friends with everyone.

-You talked about your soccer ability but also about other necessary attributes. To get there, how much talent and how much perseverance? In fact, the talented are sometimes thought to be less persistent.

-It’s a difficult topic. Because talent has to overcome a lot of such prejudices. And one has to feed the talent every day. One should not believe that because one has a gift, one should not cultivate it. Not only the others but the player himself must contribute to that, but one closes himself to learning. And that costs. Especially at an early age. From the age of 16, when you become aware that you are going to be a soccer player, maybe you think you have all the answers and it is not. Talent to be efficient has to be an everyday construction. The footballer himself has to understand it.

-How was it to debut in the Primera de Boca and that same game make a goal?

-It was somewhat contradictory, although I scored a goal and it was to fulfill a dream. All very fast since they certified that I was going to train with the First, which was on a Wednesday. Until I debuted, which was Sunday. Four days hardly. And four days when I was a supporting actor. I participated in the practices but it didn’t cross my mind that I was going to play. The club was on fire. It was an extreme situation like so many at that time. Boca was not what it is today. There was a fierce economic crisis. Total lack of control. Results did not appear. The schools had 30/35 professionals. I had to play in that complex time and I felt chaos. We were intoxicated. I remember that in that halftime against Platense Toto Lorenzo called me to enter. I am almost convinced that he did not know my name. He knew my last name but not my name. I never asked him. El Toto was an emblem of Boca. A Toto almost on . of retirement, already big. I was in the locker room next door. He calls me and says « baby, come in. » It is an unrepeatable feeling. An electricity runs through your whole body. On top of one of the first balls I touch, I make a goal. We lost 3 to 1. So when we got to the locker room I was happy. This dispute that always exists between the individual and the collective. And I stated that I had scored a goal, ha. When I arrived at training on Tuesday, the leaders – El Loco Gatti and the rest – scolded me because I supposedly had to pretend to be very sad because the team had lost. Something that I also felt. It wasn’t full happiness but, truthfully, it wasn’t sadness either.

From country football to the inferiors of Boca and to stardom

-Did you like the nickname of Gambetita that Victor Hugo Morales gave you?

– That nickname was born by a defect. It was derogatory. He was not the Gambetita from when I started to transform into that great player that he promised, or that good player that he promised. At first he was only a skilled player. El Gambetita … Even I had an on-air discussion with Víctor Hugo because he was not very happy with the nickname. Unlike. Because he also used it pejoratively. It was a virtue when he played well but a defect when he played poorly. Obviously he sought that sense. Also because of my age. I appeared at 18, 19 years old. And he knew a lot about me because he played the preliminaries and I remember when I did my first interview, before debuting in Primera. A fantastic game, in which I made a goal after eluding like five players. Preliminary match against San Lorenzo. It was the first time I heard Boca fans chant my name. There were 500, 1,000 … Not the whole stadium but they already knew me. The fan had a different relationship with the players of his club. It’s not like now that they look like paratroopers. There I discuss on the air with Víctor Hugo, in a good way. I said I didn’t like it very much. But it stayed there.

-How was the day you wanted to choose the shirt number with the Master Tabárez?

-It was his first game. Semi official. Because the summer tournaments were almost official … It was their debut. Tabárez was an exclusive figure. And I was a little bit indomitable boy. Capricious medium. He was used to playing with 9. Batistuta was not a consolidated starter yet and I was. Tabárez is the one who makes that castling move. He takes me out of 9 and I start to play free. I was an acting player and that footballer style should play free. By instinct. You must feel where to move. Because of my profile, something that Tabárez discovered on touch, I moved better on the left, to hook. My ability gave me more variations. He gives the training and I thought he was going to keep my number beyond that Graciani of 7 and Batistuta of 9 played. I had identified with that number. Then we enter the locker room. Each one goes to look for his clothes. When I go to 9 I see that my boots were not down. I look askance and they were below 11 … It was the time when it was played with correlative numbers from 1 to 11. There I told Bati first and he had no problem changing. I put it to the prop and he tells me that the list had been passed by Tabárez. I, with all my audacity, am going to speak to Tabárez and tell him: “Master, I reached my number and he was not there. I already talked to Bati. If you have no problem, I want to see if we can change. I play with 9 and he with 11 ”. There Tabárez looks at me and says: « Look, if you want to choose a number, choose one from 13 to 16. Here I choose the numbers and that is the number that touched you today. » It marked me “today”. As if saying « here, ownership is not assured ». That anecdote was burned into me.

-Were you ever enlarged? First of Mouth, fame, Selection …

-Yes. In soccer lingo it is said to get bigger. Fame empowers you. A false, fictitious power. And it makes you self-sufficient. Autodidact. It convinces you that you are a type capable of solving. The power to influence the mood of others. Everything it means to be a soccer player at those levels. And it grabs you cross with an age in which you do not have all the experience or life has given you many blows. Then you think you’re invincible. Powerful. I remember that those who trained me perceived it. When they saw that instead of going out once, I did it twice. That instead of coming back in an hour I would come back later. That he trained me just right. That if he was nice to people before, he was more reserved. Although the responsibility that you acquire as a better known player also arises. My parents at that time noticed it and immediately caught my attention. You can transmit the experiences from generation to generation. But there is no better medicine than a good blow. And that’s what happened to me. I had some unpleasant experiences and I started to manage better.

– Those first experiences are the America’s Cup 91, in which you lost the position with Leo Rodríguez, and after that tournament that Fiorentina changed and took Batistuta sooner than you?

-Yes. Some small crusts you have until you go up to First. That builds your character. But when all this takes on other proportions, when it has a media impact, there is no learning manual. It is difficult to prevent and be prepared. It happened to me in that Copa América, which has some nuances. I did not get well and also played in a position that did not fit. A skilled person is not the same as a strategist. I was skilled in favor of the goal. Not in favor of virtuosity, as they can confuse some player. And in the National Team he had another role in that Cup. He had to make the team play. A more strategic sense. But yes. That first hit educated me. He made me understand that the life of a footballer also went through adverse stages and I was not immune.

-How was the historical duo with Batistuta in Boca?

-It happened because the coach promoted it. Tabárez did a lot so we could play together. There was this affinity that suddenly has more to do with intuition, with the feeling that two soccer players may have, than with rehearsal or training. When one needs to train such specific issues that have to do with the connection between two players it seems more forced. The great societies, the soccer links, occur in a very natural way. It does not mean that behind there is no idea and someone who generates it. But the « give it to me short, give it to me long », « you go to space », are generated from the game itself. And Tabárez had that visualization that we could both function. First, he needed a player like Batistuta in the definition zone. And a footballer who unbalances like me, detaching myself from creative responsibilities. Of the strategic game. Tapia put it back there, which took a lot of weight off me. I was in the last 30 meters, cool. They did not demand constant participation, as they say now. He saw that I could reserve myself at game times to make 4 or 5 appearances. That for me is one of the keys to the coach: detecting these fine details, so typical of the game. That not everything depends on the strategy or the tactics but on the players.

-Confidence unleashes talent. Did that happen to you at the Boca-River? You were a classic player.

-You have to see what happens inside the footballer. There is a kind of security that is very positive. « I am capable. I trust mine. » Something that is built. Not that it comes from magic. It occurs especially when you consider yourself and consider you good. You need the coach but a lot of you. Of what you are feeling inside. What you believe in. That for me was a fundamental engine. With a reverse face, let’s say. Because suddenly you start to make meat a lot of factors around. I was born in Boca. He played full court. Everything he did had noise. And suddenly when I couldn’t find all that, which are motivational factors, a few thoughts appeared to me. « This match is not that important. » « If I don’t play so well today nothing happens. » I take it as a defect. I was charged with energy in certain games and in others I was inertial. It was not enough to play that game as the final of the world.

–How was it to play with Maradona?

-It is extraordinary to play alongside a myth. Next to soccer. It is the one that represents everything that one wanted to be as a boy. Because we all wanted to be Maradona. Playing alongside that guy is playing with someone who inspired you and who made everyone feel what we feel for football. I was there, I looked at him and said, “To think that this guy made the goal with the most world influence and I’m playing alongside him. It was this guy. These feet … « . I detached myself from what I was as a player and became a fan. There I could understand the sense of admiration that a soccer player can generate. Something that suddenly from inside you do not get to perceive so clearly. You are a player and the admired one is always you. And on the court, in addition to being a very generous guy and a great companion, as everything he did was on the front page – something that I always suffered in my own flesh – it happened to me that Diego decompressed me a lot. Perhaps one of my greatest achievements as a soccer player was not the Copa América, nor the Super Cup with Boca. Nothing of that. The greatest achievement was that they shout « Olé, olé, olé, olé, Dieeeego » with Maradona next to me. And they yelled at me, ha. I will never forget it.

-Speaking of decompressing, you played in Riquelme’s debut. He always says that Bilardo told him « everyone is going to go with Latorre, so ask her that you are going to play freer. »

-Yes. As it is. That happened to the kids. The responsibility lies with others. Until you become known, or achieve a certain status in football, you have responsibility for the team but the demand is elsewhere. You think if you are going to consolidate. It tests the stage to see if you have enough personality. But if the game is played badly, it is my fault and not his. Like Roman, he settled himself masterfully. It cost him nothing. It looked like he was playing in the Reserve. At the end of that match with Unión, Fernando Pacini asked him for the first time in La Bombonera and Román answered « I already played here in the Reserve ». Like saying « nothing changes me. A match between friends, or Reserve. » That has a very powerful message: « I am going to play and it does not matter what happens around ».

-With time do you regret the phrase « Boca is a cabaret »?

-Not. When one was drenched in other emotions, one cannot regret it now. It is not fair nor would it be consistent. What happened was that this phrase was manipulated and not given the real meaning. It was distorted for the protagonists themselves. I remember Bambino (Veira) and others … What I wanted to reveal was that someone was speaking on campus. I get in the car and listen to the voice of a journalist who had in great detail everything that had been discussed in that meeting we had just half an hour before. There was an infiltrator who was not passing information on two changes to the team, which was natural. We lived with it. But when a limit was passed, and the information has nothing more to do with privacy, a word in these utopian times, there are alarms. I wanted to imply that this was not right. And that there was a mole inside the campus.

-You said that intimacy today is « a utopian word ». You are married to a super media woman, your famous daughter, the social networks of the three … Do you feel at times that you live in a reality show with your family?

-Yes, Ja. But I am not the main actor … I am very clear about what my vocation is. What am I doing. And I have a very particular moment. My wife, Yanina, is very, very mediatic. My daughter, Lolita, from another place, too. I accept it as long as they do and do what they like. As far as I can I participate and I have no problem. I do my thing and try to train as well as possible to continue taking advantage of my experience in favor of communication and achieve credibility. What is my goal. Credible and responsible. The reality show doesn’t worry me.

-Do you get bullets when you have some media problems Yanina or at home the character goes out?

-Nerd. Because I know that she has a lot of intelligence. Yanina has superior intelligence. If I am ready, she is ready ten times more. It knows when to push and when to slow down. You know with whom. Knows how. And suddenly she noticed it when she got home, she knew that the character had its limits. She is also clear about it. A media fight is a media fight, period. It is not an essential fight. It is not a fight of life. There is nothing more at stake than the banality of saying something to yourself that lasts an instant. Or two. Then he comes home, « I don’t want to talk », drinks coffee … And does an Instagram live. Or play with the Ipad. He does not transfer it or give much seriousness to all that. In short, it is the game of television.

-It happens that it is not always understood as the TV game. It should not be easy to have your private life in the mouth of the world.

-Yanina knows what the rules are like. I have been a character since I was 18 years old. She accompanied me in much of my life, from 22/23. I lived in person with the insults, the aggressions, the mistreatments. This about being a hero or a damn from one game to another. She was also absorbing everything and understanding what this business is like. How things work. And it has a protective layer to cover it all. Beyond that being a rational being can have more sensitivity and a little more injury some comment. But no, no, here there are years and years. The media game is there beyond that today you get messages from people. There Yanina responds with more irony. Except comments that hurt, that are aggressive, but you get used to it.

-In this tannery, the first time Chiquito Bossio went to Fox Radio, after the death of his wife -and with his little daughter in his arms- you told him that soccer players generate self-protection that makes them seem prepared for everything.

-Yes. It is so. Because the court is a time limit. It is not a car, someone tells you something from window to window. It is not a social network, which you can block. Or you can answer. On the court you cannot choose. When they insult you, you can’t let that blur you. Or to be annulled as a soccer player. You can’t stay sad for three minutes, wondering if it touched you or not. Exceptions come more with the game. Sometimes it mixes with other issues and you jump. But the court is like a continuous movie. There is no button that you can press. You can’t say blocking here, not here. Then you prepare for the blows.

An image of his marriage to Yanina Latorre

-How are you like dad?

-Very dedicated. Always. Education also has to do with freedom, with autonomy. Not so much with the restriction but with training them to be thinking beings. That they have good values ​​and especially so that they make their own decisions. And in that we were very precise, very clear and we always aimed there. To accompany, listen, advise, but ultimately to make their own decisions and be them. Not what I want them to be.

-There is a difficult part that is when the baby’s boyfriend arrives. How did you experience it?

-Not at all. Although at first, when they tell you about it for the first time, « Daddy I have a boyfriend » is like a change of stage. « Oops. It grew, » you fell when you heard it. But then … I can’t get away from what I wanted when I was that age. It is a natural thing of life and that is where the training has a great weight. Because she is going to have to know how to conduct herself. I trust your choices. And ultimately they are your choices. Not mine.

– Would you like Dieguito to be a footballer? If he chooses to go out there.

-Yes. I would like. I see him very excited. It is a beautiful race. Regardless of the worries, it is like life. Soccer is wonderful. The feeling of entering a soccer field is something unmatched. Represent, excite. Not to mention when you transcend, you get to Primera and transform that into a lifestyle. You feel like an artist. So I always defend a certain game. I felt I had something to offer my audience. Then obviously they come to talk to me about a lot of complexities, but I felt something to offer. Imagine if an actor, or ourselves who are dedicated to communication, say « what I say does not matter ». It’s not like that. I want that for my son. Who understands football in this way. Let him know that he has something to offer.

-Why did you decide to be a commentator?

-I didn’t decide. It happened gradually. At the beginning, when I joined Fox, I did it as a panelist with Fernando (Niembro). They were seeing something in me, they discovered something that was inside me, and later I transformed it into a vocation. I liked it. But I didn’t intend to be a commentator when I retired. Yes, there was a need to fill a void. Soccer is very cruel. We are in the best moment of the brain, with possibilities to reflect on a lot of things, but we are old to play. There is a contradiction or an impediment that cannot be forced because it is biological. So, when they called me for television, I was internalized in this fascinating world and I was preparing. I had the humility to understand that just having played soccer was not going to reach me. I didn’t want to stay there. I was listening and learning the trade.

-Guardiola says that you have to steal ideas as much as possible. Who did you steal from?

– Thief of ideas, yes. I stole a lot from my coaches. From my experiences. At that time you do not materialize them. They are happening and then you are staying in a file. Then you have to see if you want to use it or how you use it. Some use it to tell anecdotes and others more devoted to the trade and to draw theoretical conclusions. That the theoretical conclusions are drawn from practice. Here it is only believed that it is theory. I took everything I think and feel from my experiences. I try not to be self-referential. So what I’m saying is not just my experience but the experience of the game. From my colleagues. But that’s where they come from.

-Was he hard on Niembro? They are water and oil in football ideology.

-Yes Yes. But in turn from Fernando I learned a lot. I think he also fed on my counterpoint. Generally great opinion leaders do not want people to contradict them. Instead, he fed on my idea. Because I supported her with my arguments. As long as that didn’t happen to older … It ever happened to older, ha. That’s not the point. There was a very particular event. But it stayed there. It did not transcend. Fernando is a guy who gave me a lot and was generous with me. He always asked, I wondered, we argued loudly. And since it was the title of the program, he kept the last word, ha.

-Are you going to direct?

-Not for now. I am doing the course a second time and every time I find it more attractive. I am beginning to discover a world that is also fascinating. It has to do not only with wisdom but also with some coaching skills. And with some unmanageable imponderables. But I am very discouraged by the conditions that exist in Argentine football. I do not like. I don’t think that in 3 or 4 games you can assemble or disassemble what you want. And there it happens to give more space to chance or oratory than to what one can generate over time. To the development of an idea. To deepen the concepts with the players. That scares me a little. I would not like to be in that situation. Today I feel stable. In a job to which I can dedicate myself and not have great risks. Soccer – not the game but everything that happens around it – is constantly boiling. In Argentine soccer there is a horrible stability.

-Did you think about why leave the comfort zone? From the enunciation you could congratulate whoever does it, but sometimes he is handsome with the body of the other. It is risky to get out of there when you are the most important commentator in the country. One might say « why direct? »

-Of course. I consider it. What happens is that the vocation is not so strong because within all the development in the field that I am. It is different what it feels like on the court, on the field of play, when you are a participant and not just tell it. Being a participant gives me strength … I remember that it gave me pride. It is one thing to count and another to participate. I understand that from the perspective of the journalist he feels that he is going to participate because he informs, tells, thinks and has value. So much so that the press is the fourth power. But when you are on the court you are part of the facts. Of the changes, of the processes, of the transformations, of the emotions. And that is unmatched. From the outside we describe a fact that is not related to us. And in football we are the fact. That is a very difficult thing to remove from the soccer player. That was what cost me the most when I left the profession.

He was champion of the 1991 Copa América with Alfio Basile as coach

-It is understood. The journalist can only comment on the top game. Not the former player.

-It is very difficult to explain when you are there with the ball. When you look up and see people. When you say « I am here, representing them ». And I am playing. What I do depends on what my teammates do, the rivals. Being part of something that is unique and that everyone wants to be part of. Maybe now I give it another dimension. At the time I was so involved in the game, in the professional, that all this was not elaborated that way. But I do remember my feeling of self-love and pride in what I was doing.

-Do you think there will be several waiting for you to head over to see if you are as offensive as when you comment?

-To see if I’m offensive, no. They want me to go wrong, ha. Football, especially the world of communication, is very flat. And many people still do not understand that the game of soccer, beyond being a commercial product, has a beauty. It is so magnificent for everyone. It has a power that no other sport has. It is not about winning or losing. Go through the game itself. I do not break between the beauty of the game and the result because they go hand in hand. It is an endless debate. But yes, the gaze has been set much more off the court, of what happens around the game, than of what happens inside. I would become someone who smeared all that message from many years ago, that the only important thing was to win, sell and all those simplistic things that have no basis. That annoys me. It hurts football. I feel like a representative of football. A genuine, not invented one. Not a posture. Not artificial. From the game I express myself. I say this with humility and pride.

