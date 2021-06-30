06/30/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

Löw ends his time in the German national team after fifteen years leading the team. With him at the helm, they won the World Cup in 2014. But the hard defeat in the round of 16 against England meant a strong blow for the coach and for the team that played this European Championship.

However, the now former coach of Germany is confident in the potential of the national team for the next World Cup: “CWe have young players who will learn from this experience, who will improve significantly in the next two or three years and Euro 2024 will be the pinnacle of his career. We can expect great things from them & rdquor ;, he admitted.

An uncertain future

After learning that he will not continue in the national team, there are some destinations that open up for a coach who does not consider leaving football for the moment: “I have not made any decision yet. After fifteen years of responsibilities, it will be good for me to relax a little and take new energy. But at the moment, I don’t have a concrete plan, “he explained.” I don’t mean I’m going to retire, I just need to take an emotional break, take a step back. I’m going to need that time, but I’m sure there will be some interesting things for me & rdquor;added

A wound that will remain

The defeat against England was significant for a team that aspired to win it: “The disappointment of this Euro will stay for a while, we cannot digest it in a few days, but I am sure that in time I will have many positive memories, he admitted. “In the locker room there is a deathly silence, all the players are terribly disappointed and so am I”, he claimed.

And it is that even though the team was not comfortable on the pitch, they did not expect that result: “We felt from the beginning that it could be a game of patience. None of the teams wanted to indulge themselves too much, we had to hope that there were few opportunities. The English scored, I think, on their first chance“he snapped.” We lacked composure in front of the goal, experience in certain situations, maturity at times. The quality, the mind and the mood are there, but we did not know how to be there until the end, so we were punished, “he concluded.