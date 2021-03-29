The disappointment of a young man after declaring himself through networks and that the girl did not get the hint: “They just murdered me”

There are those who never tend to catch the indirect when they receive it: they do not understand it or they think it is a joke. There are also those who live in innocence without knowing anything, in addition, this is accentuated if communication is through social networks.

The same has happened to a young Twitter user and a girl who, apparently, he liked. @ GusCGE_22, uploaded a screenshot where you could see that he kept a conversation, apparently normal, with a friend.

During the talk, the tweeter confesses to the girl his feelings with a strategy that surely many have carried out at some time in their lives: ask how to declare to another girl who is not her.

“What I can do?“asks the young man. However, the girl seems to have the same flirting abilities than her partner, since she replies that she does not know what to do in these types of situations either, but that it is best as natural as possible and let him say it as his heart asks: “Let it flow!”

In the end, he decides to declare himself bluntly: “Well, here I go. I really don’t know how to tell you this, I even had to ask a friend for help. I’m nervous, but I think you need to know … the truth is that I like you“. A statement without any doubt and that her friend was still unaware that it was for her. And by not taking for granted, He continues to encourage him as if nothing happened: “Exactly, there he goes, send him.”

The unfortunate rejection that the young man reacted as follows: “They just murdered me.” The tweet already collects more than 241,000 ‘likes’, and it is increasing. An event that surely more than one is reflected in it.