Tom Hagen made his fortune in the energy and real estate sector. This photo of him was taken in 2011. EPA

The small pet that accompanied him and his wife recently was locked in the bathroom.

On the carpet floor, strange footprints and pieces of blood-stained plastic cables could be seen.

And in the room, in the middle of the bed, the Norwegian billionaire found a note demanding a ransom of $ 9.5 million in an unknown cryptocurrency by his wife, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, of which there was no other trace.

The mysterious disappearance of this 68-year-old woman could well be the plot of a dark Nordic police series, but the events occurred not in fiction, but in reality, the October 31, 2018.

Accustomed to living in a society where crime rates are low, Norwegians are obsessed with the case, which, so far, remains unfinished.

The police have been unable to trace the whereabouts of Anne-Elisabeth, nor have they found the perpetrators of the kidnapping, if indeed it is a kidnapping and not a murder.

Suspicions

According to the finance magazine Kapital, Tom Hagen occupies the ranked 172 on the list of the richest people in the country.

The businessman, whose fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion, made his money in the spirited and real estate industry.

Local media reported that the couple, married for about 50 years, led a “secluded” life.

There appears to be no evidence that the marriage was in trouble. And at the time the kidnapping took place, employees of Tom Hagen’s firm corroborated that he had spent the day at the office.

This made the police suppose that Tom was not involved in the disappearance of his wife, and therefore asked the press not to publish details of the case, while they awaited news of the kidnappers.

However, after a time, and after a series of communications with the alleged kidnappers, which diminished over the weeks without giving evidence that Anne-Elisabeth was alive, the police began to suspect Tom.

The possibility of suicide or that the woman had left was also ruled out, so the police made the case public in January 2019 in order to obtain information from the public.

Nine months after her disappearance, and after the press published the news, the police reported in a statement that their main hypothesis was that “the woman was taken against her will.”

“Our goal is to find her alive and reunite her with her family,” said Tommy Broske, director of the investigation, in January 2019.

“As in all serious criminal cases, time is an important factor and we trust (receive) clues to help us find the missing woman.”

Unexpected twist

It is unknown whether or not the dissemination of the news of the kidnapping produced new information. However, towards the end of April this year, the case took an unexpected turn.

On Tuesday morning, April 28, the police surrounded the family home and arrested the businessman, who was accused of “murder or murder conspiracy”.

As revealed by the police, the ransom requests that appeared in 2018 were possibly false and, most likely, Anne-Elisabeth has been killed.



. Police arrested Tom and re-investigated the family home on April 28.

“There was no kidnapping, no real negotiators, no real negotiation,” Broeske said in April.

According to the Norwegian police, which over 18 months of investigation had the help of the FBI in the United States, of Swedish police dogs and analyzed 6,000 hours of video, “there are indications that there was a will to mislead (the investigators) ”.

Hagen denied all charges.

However, a week after the arrest, since Anne-Elisabeth’s body did not appear, there is no weapon, and there is no obvious reason, the authorities had no choice but to release Tom after receiving an order from the Supreme Court of Norway.

The case has stalled again, but police say their guard will not drop and that the investigation is ongoing.

“We want to find out what happened and who is involved in the case.”