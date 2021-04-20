The disappearance of Marcela Basteri had an answer: Luisito Rey killed her

Although there were a lot of theories surrounding the disappearance of Marcela basteri, the singer’s mother Luis Miguel, the first chapter of the second season of the bioseries of ‘El Sol’ finally reveals what really happened.

While some affirmed that she was alive and residing in Argentina, many others were inclined towards her death, which was confirmed by Luis Miguel himself through this series that he produces, based on his biographical book, so the events recorded there are attached to what actually happened.

In a scene where Luis Miguel fights with his uncle Tito, because he believed that he had murdered his mother, He confesses that it was not him and that it was Luisito Rey who killed Marcela ‘by accident’.

“It was an accident. They were arguing“, Was the dialogue of both in the episode.

Even after the confession, he told her that his body could be buried in Las Matas, the Galician family villa, in Madrid.

“Go to the bushes! Look for her, Micky, ”Tito mentions.

‘Micky’ then tells his brother Alex what happened and, embraced, they face the hardest blow of their lives: their mother is dead and lost her life at the hands of her father.

In this first episode the hearing problem suffered by Luis Miguel in a concert that permanently damaged his hearing and wreaked havoc on the singer for life with a disease called Tinnitus.

It was last Sunday, April 18, when the second part of the ‘LuisMi’ bioseries premiered on Netflix that promises to answer many mysteries about the life of the Mexican singer.