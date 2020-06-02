However, neither one thing nor the other limited him in his life or robbed him of that comic vision that would make him an eternal icon of comedy. A very clear example that obstacles are made to overcome and, as is the case, to reach out to others. (Photo by Alan Light, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license) More New York Times) “data-reactid =” 29 “> Better late than never, they say over there. It took a while to get to know his humorous streak but when he arrived he did it through the front door. Humor was always an ally for Nielsen. Being just a child he used it to deal with his father’s bad mood, a man of strong character who had his mother and brothers firm. His father, Ingvard Nielsen, was a member of the Canadian police force and had a very long hand, which is why the actor used to lie to him more than necessary to avoid the beating on duty. It was this unpleasant and toxic environment that prompted him to run away from home at the age of 17 to join the Canadian air forces, and he did so despite being “legally deaf.” He trained as a gunner for World War II but never actually traveled to Europe due to his young age (New York Times)

Nielsen publicly supported the use of hearing aids since he spent much of his life needing them. "You know, it is very difficult to be an actor and that people depend on you to say the correct line, at the right time but not being able to hear your signals. I can't tell you how many times I should have said 'what?' if I didn't have my hearing aids," he once said.

"I have no goals or ambitions. I do whatever it takes to maintain my celebrity status so that they continue to invite me to golf tournaments," he told a reporter with his sarcastic two-way sense. He was working until almost the end of his life. A year before his death he had two comedies on the way, Stan Helsing and Spanish movie of Spanish production. For Nielsen, the rejuvenation of his career in the 80s was a godsend for which he was always grateful. Not everyone has a second chance, he did have it and he knew how to take advantage of it. "I'm finally doing what I always wanted to do," he said in a 1988 interview with The New York Times.