Four years after the premiere of both the critical and commercial success of ‘Zootrpolis’ (a movie that topped $ 1 billion at the worldwide box office), The Disinsider reports that filmmakers Byron Howard and Jared Bush will be the directors of a new animated film for Disney titled ‘Charm’.

In addition, award-winning actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Moana’) has signed on to write the songs for the film to be set in Brazil. According to the medium, the story will follow a young Brazilian who belongs to a family that has magical powers. By cons, there is a big problem and that is that she is the only one in the family who does not have these incredible gifts.

It will not be the first time that Disney has a woman of color as the protagonist. This was previously the case with Princess Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’ (1992), ‘Pocahontas’ (1995),’ Tiana in The Princess and the Frog ‘(2009),’ Moana ‘(2016) or the future’ Raya and the Last Dragon ‘(2021).

Charise Castro Smith, Howard and Bush will be in charge of writing the script for this film that will be produced by Clark Spencer (‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’) and Yvett Merino Flores.