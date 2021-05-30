The directors of Hawkeye celebrate the ‘directors cut’ of the series

Several weeks ago, actor Jeremy Renner announced that he had finished filming his scenes for the series. “Hawkeye”. However, the end of the series’ main production was never announced as such. There shouldn’t have been much work ahead, and that’s the way it has been, as the end of the shoot has been announced.

Through Instagam, the director duo Bert & Bertie has announced this end of filming. It has been through a publication on Instagram and with a message of celebration by which we know the closing of the stage.

Even more interesting is the fact that the image they have shared refers to the “directors cuts”, that is to say, to the director’s cut, “Congratulations on finishing the directors cut!”. Message that we see on a box of cookies of various flavors. That is to say, it would seem that a certain editing phase of the series has even been completed, not just the filming.

What’s more, the text of the publication also includes a message of thanks to the editors of the series:

We did it! Thanks to our extremely talented editors Roseanne Tan and Tim Roche and to our talented and talented Marvel post-production team. We couldn’t have done it without you. Actually no.

The series on the legacy of Clint Barton as Hawkeye, which will incorporate new characters such as Kate Bishop or Echo, is scheduled to premiere on Disney + later this year, possibly as the last Marvel series to premiere this year.