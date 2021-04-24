The director who would take Marvel Studios’ Silver Surfer to another level

Will they make a solo Silver Surfer movie at Marvel Studios? Without a doubt we are facing a character who has incredible potential.

We could already see Silver Surfer in the second movie of The Fantastic Four which was released in 2007. Now there are many rumors that it could be rebooted for the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and the director Adam McKay he is very interested in the project.

Adam McKay has become known for films such as Brothers by balls (2008), The other two (2010), The masters of the news (2013), The big bet (2015), The vice of power (2018) and also in 2021 will premiere Don’t look up, one of the biggest bets of Netflix. So his filmography is a very interesting mix of humor, action and drama films, which makes him an ideal candidate to bring a complex character like Silver Surfer.

In a recent interview, he wanted to talk about this cosmic character.

“Silver Surfer was complicated. There was something about it, because we investigated it ”. Adam McKay explains. “I think he’s connected to the Fantastic Four and to those kinds of adventures under his own umbrella. But there was something that got in the way because we investigated it a couple of years ago, but it could be wrong. I could be remembering wrong, but there was some reason why it didn’t happen or someone else was already working on it. But no, I definitely liked it because it would be so easy. “

“If you look at Galactus and the origin story of the Silver Surfer, how he sacrificed himself for his home planet. Norrin Radd, was that his name? I haven’t thought of that name in a long time. That would be too easy to turn into an environmental allegory. I think it could be an amazing movie, and I think it could be visually the most impressive Marvel Studios movie ever made. I haven’t lost interest in it. In fact, now that you mention maybe I’ll make a phone call and see what’s going on. “

Will we ever see a Silver Surfer movie at Marvel Studios? Hopefully the answer to this is yes. While we wait for them to decide, we can review all the films of the saga in Disney +.