Makoto Shinkai shocked the world in 2016 with the movie Your Name (Kimi no na wa.) And now he wants to do the same with his new project.

If you haven’t seen this movie, since cinemascomics.com We recommend it to you, since it is an authentic audiovisual experience of science fiction, very exciting and with a sublime soundtrack. In 2016 it became one of the highest grossing releases of the year (ranked 22 in the world) thanks to raising $ 358 million. Converting to the director of Your Name, Makoto Shinkai, in a master of animation. For this reason, his new projects are always surrounded by the highest expectations.

Recently, the director of Your name (2016) and The time with you (2019) shared on social media that he was busy preparing his next anime and thanked fans for being patient with him.

“I am gradually assembling my new work while continuing at the same pace as I did with the production of Time with You three years ago.” Makoto Shinkai commented. “I don’t have the brain power to imagine the story, the characters, and the images at the same time, so I’ve been working on it for months and months, trying to build and break it down again. And the summer is beginning… ”

There will be a live action version of his big hit.

The director of Your Name, apart from preparing his new animated film, will be involved in the American version of real action. A project that will produce J.J. Abrams and will direct Marc Webb, the person in charge of the two films of The Amazing Spider-Man. So he seems like a filmmaker capable of recreating this science fiction love story.

The film is about two characters who know each other because their souls are exchanging in their bodies. These two young men have the mission of saving a town from a meteorite, since each one is on a different time plane. So they will start a race against time where their destinies will be linked forever. Makoto Shinkai, the director of Your Name, managed to thrill viewers with one of the most beautiful endings in the history of Japanese animation. I don’t know what you’re waiting to see it, if you haven’t already.