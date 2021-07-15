The director of WandaVision will be in charge of the new Star Trek film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Matt Shakman, the director behind Marvel Studios ‘first Disney + series WandaVision, has been chosen to direct Paramount Pictures’ new Star Trek feature film which will again be produced by JJ Abrams through his company Bad Robot. The film will feature the return of the cast led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Captain Kirk and Spock.

As reported by Deadline, Shakman has reached an agreement to direct the next film in the franchise, whose script has been written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel). Although this new installment of the popular saga still has no title, the information ensures that the project will begin production next spring.

The film will feature the full return of the protagonists of the new film era of the franchise. That is, Chris Pratt as Captain Krik, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as Bones, Simon Pegg as Scotty, Zoe Saldana as Uhura and John Cho playing Sulu.

In 2009 Paramount rebooted the Star Trek film franchise with JJ Abrams as director and producer. The filmmaker also returned to direct and produce the sequel, Star Trek: Into Darkness, which was released in 2013. The third film in the series, Star Trek: Beyond, was released in 2016 and Abrams returned to producing, although he left office director in the hands of Justin Lin.

The news of the signing of Shakman comes just hours after WandaVision, in which the filmmaker served not only as director but also as executive producer, obtained 23 Emmy nominations, becoming the most nominated title only surpassed by The Mandalorian and The Crown. , both with 24 nominations. Shakman also accumulates as director chapters of such popular series as Game of Thrones, Fargo, The Great, Succession or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Source: However