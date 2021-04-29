The director of Trust Investing de Cuba is arrested in Havana with illicit funds

Ruslan Concepción, director in Cuba of the alleged Trust Investing pyramid scheme, has been detained outside the Havana airport for alleged “illicit economic activity.”

The Cuban director of Trust Investing was preparing to fly to Russia when the authorities seized him before leaving. According to the version of the events of the arrested person, the reason for the arrest by border agents occurred when he was asked where the money he was carrying came from. The amount allegedly was less than the established limit of $ 5,000 required to declare before the authorities, according to the arrested person.

The head of the alleged pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies of the branch in Cuba explained that the funds came from Trust Investing. Due to the fame involved with the company, the agents prepared for his arrest considering that it was an illicit source of income.

The affected man’s brother, Wilhems Concepción, expressed his concern on Facebook since, according to his neighbor, “he spent three days missing, because nobody says or where they have him.” According to the family, the arrest took place yesterday, April 28.

In a publication allegedly published by his other brother, Yelko William Concepción, a resident of the United States who claims to have been a criminal lawyer before leaving Cuba, commented in a publication published on various personal profiles and groups related to Trust Investing, that Ruslan faces an accusation for illicit economic activity, and that if punished for this crime he would face a penalty of deprivation of liberty of 3 months to 1 year or a fine of 100 to 300 quotas..

The aforementioned networks and posts have received countless messages from Trust Investing supporters in the form of support for the so-called “leader”.

Trust Investing is declared a scam while it springs up in Cuba

In October 2020, BeInCrypto put Trust Investing under scrutiny as the outlet received several reports of abuse by Cuban users who were victims of the alleged pyramid scheme. This brand has been recognized as a pyramid scam with cryptocurrencies by several organizations, both public and recognized entities in the crypto sector.

Read more

On June 11, 2020, the Superintendency of the Securities Market (SMV) of the Republic of Panama issued a warning about Trust Investing, making it clear that, even though it claims to have physical residence in Panama, it is not registered and much less is licensed to offer investment services on Panamanian soil:

“That society TRUST INVESTING., the Public Registry is not registered, it is not and has not been the holder of a license or registration issued by the SMV, so they do not have authorization to carry out activities related to the stock market, including securities brokerage businesses, investment advice, intermediation in FOREX, investment manager in or from the Republic of Panama, within the regulatory framework established by the Securities Market Law ”.

The ruling of the SMV of Panama came ten days after the National Securities Market Commission of Spain issued a warning to the public, noting that Trust Investing was not authorized to provide investment services in said country.

Bitcoin alert

The NGO Bitcoin Chile, a non-profit organization that advocates for the knowledge of cryptocurrencies as the technology related to the sector, made a complete list of active cryptocurrency scams, including Trust Investing. From the list, several scams, some have already been condemned, as in the case of Mind Capital, which has been declared a scam by public authorities in Italy and the United States, they are currently being processed in an active judicial case such as the Arbistar case or are about to enter in the legal system like Kuailian thanks to collective complaints.

Tulip Research, a specialized cryptocurrency scam investigation cabinet, conducted an exhaustive investigation where enough evidence was collected that concludes that Trust Investing is actually a cryptocurrency ponzi scheme.

The programmer and famous Cuban youtuber Erich García Cruz, who makes several videos on how to detect scams in the crypto universe, commented to BeInCrypto:

“Trust Investing, as well as any other website that promises a return on investment with cryptocurrencies totally unknown to the investor, is a scam.”

The post The director of Trust Investing de Cuba is arrested in Havana with illicit funds was seen for the first time on BeInCrypto.