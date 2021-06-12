The director of Titans advances season 3 with some images of the shoot

Now that the third season of the series “Titans” It has a release date for August, fans are looking more impatiently at everything that may come from the DC series. There we get the last publication that the director has made Boris Mojsovski, at the forefront of future new episodes of the series. This material comes under the phrase “Superheros behind the scenes” (Superheroes behind the cameras).

On his Instagram account, Mojsovski advanced the third season with some images from the filming set. In addition to being able to see him in several of those images, we also have a Dick Grayson driving scene on a blue chroma; Blackfire from behind; or more interestingly, the actress Conor Leslie who already sneaked into the video announcement of the cast of the series announcing the premiere date, somehow advancing the return of Donna Troy for the third season. Let’s remember that rumor that sounded long ago.

This third season the young heroes will go to Gotham, where they will face the villain Scarecrow. However, Blackfire will also be an important piece, also spinning with what was seen at the end of the second season. Let’s remember that in this new season we will have the debut of Barbara Gordon or the transformation of Jason Todd into Red Hood.