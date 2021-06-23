The director of The Suicide Squad does not know what will happen to Superman

Yesterday’s trailer for “The Suicide Squad” included a direct reference to Superman saying that Bloodsport shot him with a bullet of kryptonite. An idea literally taken from the comics themselves, actually from the villain’s first appearance in the comics. This has evidently brought to light the situation of Superman in the current DC Cinematic Universe. So far the situation of Superman is that the version of Henry Cavill is still stopped, and steps are being taken towards what will be the first colored Superman that we will see in the cinema.

Seeing that reference in the trailer, and consequently when the film is released in theaters this August, doubts have arisen among some fans of how this movie fits in with the rest of the movies in the DC Comics universe. An issue that director James Gunn has talked about.

In an audio comment that the filmmaker has made for IGN talking about the trailer, he addresses this question to practically say that this Superman is almost a reference without much more significance. It reconfirms the idea that “The Suidida Squad” is located in the DC Extended Universe, that is, it would be connected to other DC movies, but as for your Superman reference it could be to anyone, that is, It could be Henry Cavill’s version or any other:

Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman in ICU with a kryptonite bullet. Yes, ‘The Suicide Squad’ is part of the DCEU, but I do not know what Superman was because I do not do the casting of which will be the next Superman., so it could be Henry [Cavill] or it could be any other.

In his Instagram stories, James Gunn has also reconfirmed that at the level of continuity, this film is located after the events of the film “Birds of Prey” / “Birds of Prey”.

