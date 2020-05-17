The editor of the Tiempo newspaper, Semanario Último Palabra and Medios Obson, Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos, was killed when he was leaving a restaurant where he met with elements of public security in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora; an officer and commander also died.

The facts occurred around 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 16, in Chihuahua streets, between Allende and Hidalgo, in the city center.

The also artistic entrepreneur He was accompanied by the police Rafael Vázquez and the rural commander Orlando Rubalcaba, who were shot when leaving a Chinese food establishment.

Obson Media It is a digital medium through the Facebook platform, with 247 thousand subscribers, which feeds mainly on live broadcasts, usually of police content.

On Saturday afternoon, Martín Alberto Mendoza, known as “El Sammy” announced by Obson Media: “They report detonations of a firearm on Náinari street. In a few moments all the information … Content for people over 18 years of age (+18) ; discretion is advised”. He was on his way to the area, and in the middle of the transmission he found out that he was the owner of the medium for which he works.

The businessman and also producer of various Internet radio and television programs he already had death threats as well as part of his team, so he was transported by armored car and guarded by escorts.

The authorities of the three levels of government are currently meeting to attend the damnable attack that occurred a few moments ago in Ciudad Obregón. – SSP Sonora (@ssp_sonora)

The Secretary of Public Security expressed on Twitter: “The authorities of the three levels of Government are currently meeting to attend the damnable attack that occurred a few moments ago in Ciudad Obregón.”

For her part, Governor Claudia Pavlovich reported: “I have asked the prosecutor, Claudia Indira Contreras, to move to #Cajeme and immediately start investigations to clarify and find those responsible for the damnable attack on Media Director Obson, Jorge Armenta and two municipal police officers. “

