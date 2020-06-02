Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 22

The head of the Institute to Return to the People the Stolen, Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas, presented his resignation from the position, which will be effective from next day 15, confirmed sources of that organism.

Rodríguez Vargas held the position since May 21, 2019 and among his achievements was transforming the body from the previous System of Administration and Disposal of Assets (SAE) into the current institute, with a change in the rules for auctioning goods in custody of transparent way.

The sources consulted indicated that yesterday Ricardo Rodríguez informed his staff of the resignation. In his message, he told them that the relay is a capable person.

Unofficially, Jaime Cárdenas is mentioned, who was a deputy of the Labor Party and is currently an investigator at the UNAM Institute for Legal Research.

Rodríguez was in charge of organizing and carrying out the auctions of confiscated goods for organized crime, among which the residence of the Mexican citizen of Chinese origin Zhenli ye Gon stands out.

Before the creation of the Institute to Return to the People the Stolen, which took that name already in the current federal administration, the assets seized from organized crime were managed by the SAE, an entity dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

The new Institute to Return the Stolen to the People carried out what Rodríguez Vargas called auctions with a social sense, among them luxury vehicles, planes, helicopters, mansions, jewelry and other objects seized from criminals.

Several of these auctions were held in Los Pinos, which was the official residence of the holder of the Executive Power until the beginning of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

.