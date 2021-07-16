The director of the first season of Loki will not return for the second

This week has come the end of what has been confirmed is the first season of the series “Loki”. In fact, in view of the end we can figure out the theme of the second season, bearing in mind that it will surely be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Many returns are expected for the second season, but a change in the creative team of the series is confirmed, the director responsible for the six episodes, Kate herron. In a new interview, the filmmaker has confirmed that she will not return for the second season.

I’m not coming back, ”confirms Kate Herron about the second season of Loki. I always planned to be just for this one and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in… it’s something that just came out and I’m really excited.

From what we see from your comment, it seems that the second season has been something that happened, and quite possibly that open ending Herron would think that it would be resolved in another project, or even they did not even notify him in time that there was a second season in the pipeline. .

Now she will be on the other side of the screen, on the viewer side, but she is very excited about the second season.

I am very happy to see her as a fan next season, but I think I am proud of what we have done and I have given everything. I am working on other things yet to be announced.

Although we might think that those other things could be related to Marvel, the director confirms that it has nothing to do with it, they are her own things.

No, right now I’m focused on my own stuff. I love Marvel and would love to work with them again, but my journey with Loki is what I’ve done with them.

Marvel has not yet released any other information about the second season.

