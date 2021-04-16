The director of the Danish Medicines Agency faints in the middle of a press conference

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

Danish health authorities confirmed on Tuesday the definitive elimination of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford from their immunization plan, shortly after the drug’s link with “very rare” thrombotic events became known.

In the middle of a press conference, the director of the Danish Medicines Agency suffered a faint captured by the cameras and in front of her colleagues.

The civil servant has been quickly attended by the personnel who were in the room and a few minutes later she has regained consciousness, according to local media and collects the Cadena SER. Despite her recovery, she has been sent by ambulance to the hospital to be checked by doctors.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.

Update your settings here to see it.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Margarita del Val has just been vaccinated: explains which one has been given and sends a powerful message

Denmark eliminates AstraZeneca vaccine, but not because of thrombi

Guide to understand what is happening with vaccines in Spain

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.