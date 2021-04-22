The director of ‘The Curse of Hill House’ declares himself a huge fan of a current horror movie

Psychological terror in one of those stories that give a real bad roll. It is the proposal that has fascinated Mike Flanagan. The American director and screenwriter (also producer and editor) has become a specialist in the horror genre. The miniseries The Curse of Hill House is perhaps his best known work, in addition he was the creator of another subsequent television installment, The Curse of Bly Manor.

Has adapted to Stephen King in Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, and in Gerald’s game for Netflix. Ouija: Origin of Evil it was a much better prequel than the original movie (it wasn’t difficult either) and Oculus: Mirror of Evil, from 2013, the feature film that made him known among fantasy fans. A trajectory that certifies your passion and that in his work he knows how to navigate between the most characterful works and those that try to achieve commercial success. For this reason, any recommendation of yours must be taken into account, and the most recent It is a small British production that has excited him, judging from the compelling tweet he posted.

Finally caught up with SAINT MAUD. Exceptional. Tour de force performance from Morfydd Clark, and I’m officially a Rose Glass fan for life. Phenomenal character-focused psychological horror, I highly recommend it. @saintmaudmovie – Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 16, 2021

“Stuck with ‘Saint Maud’. Outstanding. Morfydd Clark’s acting tour de force, and officially a lifelong fan of (director) Rose Glass. Phenomenal character focused on psychological horror. Highly recommended”, has expressed Flanagan.

And indeed, Saint Maud is a movie that has already surprised many fans of the genre as he passed through various festivals (Sitges was one of them), and received two BAFTA award nominations (Best British Film and Best Debut Direction, Screenplay or Production). Also more than one of us would have wished that its protagonist, Morfydd clark, was among the five finalists for the Oscar. In our cinemas it was released on December 23.

It has meant the exemplary debut in the feature film of Rose glass, 31, as director and screenwriter, conceiving the story of the very strange relationship that will be established between a young nurse and a veteran retired dancer. Claustrophobic and with a story conditioned by faith and religious fanaticism, Sain Maud shows us that the worst demonsRather than coming from outside, they can be crouched within our own interior.