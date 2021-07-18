The director of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ is clear who should star in the third film

On July 23, ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ hits theaters, a sequel for which we have had to wait no less than twenty-five years. It was difficult to square the schedules of a basketball star like LeBron James and such an important face of show business as Bugs Bunny, but Malcolm Lee finally managed to reunite the Tune Squad and gave them a new challenge to fight on the basketball court.

Who knows if one day we’ll get to see a third ‘Space Jam’ movie, but the ‘New Legends’ director has a suggestion for the live-action protagonist: “Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be different. I’m not sure what his special ability would be, maybe he’ll return to the fight That would be interesting“he says to EW. Can you imagine a ‘Space Jam’ that will change the basketball court for a ring with Tweety’s grandmother throwing herself at her opponents from the corner? It certainly sounds … different.

It should be remembered that it was already tried to repeat the formula of ‘Space Jam’ in 2003 in a different way with Brendan Fraser in ‘Looney Tunes: back in action’. The film received very weak reviews and did not go so far as to gross more than $ 68 million worldwide, insufficient even to cover the budget. But Brendan Fraser doesn’t have the summons ability of The Rock, of course.

Would you return as director?

On the possibility of returning to direct a potential third installment, Lee puts himself in the hands of the public: “I will never say never. Everything will depend on the fans responding to this positively. But I think the bar is so high in terms of an iconic global superstar with Michael Jordan, and now with another iconic global superstar like LeBron James, that he transcends sports. Who would be the next person to put in this universe? And then you have to find a good enough script and story not to repeat what has been done but to keep the spirit and allow it to continue. “

At the moment we are still counting the days for the great game between the Looney Tunes and the Goons, a team of monsters formed by a perfidious algorithm that has LeBron James’ son kidnapped. That algorithm is played by Don Cheadle. On July 23 we can see in theaters if he gets his way.