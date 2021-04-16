The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods responded to the rumors about Eiza González – Tomatazos

One of the most anticipated films of the DCEU is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! – 88%. Unfortunately, it has been one of the multiple film victims of Covid-19; It was originally going to premiere in April 2022, then it was announced that it would be delayed to November and then delayed to June 2023. That said, production is expected to begin soon.

For the same reason, in recent days a lot of news about the film has been coming out. For example, it was recently announced that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will be playing the villains Hespera and Kalypso. In addition, in February it had been announced that the Colombian-American actress and singer Rachel Zegler is going to play a key character in the story, but it is not yet known which one.

In addition to the official information, rumors have also been circulating. Recently it was being said that Eiza González is going to appear in the DCEU as Hawkgirl and, specifically, in this tape. Those rumors began to gain more force when it was revealed that the actor who plays the hero, Zachary Levi began to follow her on Instagram:

Shazam’s actor Zachary Levi started following Eiza Gonzalez on Instagram 👀 Creds: @EizaGonzalez_HQ pic.twitter.com/O7gA5Pu3jm – Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) April 14, 2021

Omg hello Hawkgirl !!!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/ARfzE4CEFw – Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) April 14, 2021

It didn’t take five hours for the film’s director David F. Sandberg to give a rather peculiar answer. He answered with a screenshot where we can see that he follows the official accounts of Gonzo, the Cookie Monster and Big Bird (Abelardo’s US version) on Twitter:

👀👀👀 https://t.co/l8mazYy1xR pic.twitter.com/e2f1W9x57h – David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 14, 2021

It is implied by the emojis that he said it as a mocking way that because following those accounts does not mean that we are going to see a Muppet or a character from Sesame Street in his movie, although there is no denying that it would be an interesting twist on the events. No one would despise a good cameo by one of these childhood characters in a DCEU movie, but this is highly unlikely to happen, especially since Gonzo’s rights are up to the competition (Disney).

On the other hand, Rachel Zegler joined the joke and commented that Gonzo could replace her:

When she’s replaced by Gonzo, it’s going to be fair.

when i get replaced by gonzo, it will be fair – rachel zegler (she / her / hers) (@rachelzegler) April 14, 2021

On the other hand, if we wanted to be conspiranoic, we might think that it might be a code message. Gonzo could refer to Gonzalez and Big Bird to the meme in which they compared the actress to the character when she donned a yellow dress. It is practically impossible for that to be the case.

Going back to what we do know for sure, in February the director had said that he had no plans to answer any rumors related to the casting of his film:

I will not comment on casting related rumors for various reasons. The first is that you can’t be sure about anything until it happens. Halfway through the filming of Shazam, the plan was still for Henry Cavill to appear in it. Those who are in charge of leaking information could have said that at the time and were wrong in the end. But I can confirm with ninety percent certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you are a fan of the character it is likely that you are going to enjoy it.

That said, in general we can’t take any rumor very seriously until there is any kind of confirmation. That one actor follows another does not have to mean anything very deep beyond the fact that they are people who, most likely, move in the same social circles. It’s easy to be tempted to see it as a sign of something, but it’s not necessarily going to mean something. It is best to wait for the studios to reveal the full official casting.

