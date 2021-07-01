The director of photography Black Panther 2 will be the same as Loki

This same week the start of the filming of the film was officially announced “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The cameras of the second Black Panther movie have started to turn although we still don’t know anything concrete about it. What does reach us now is news about its technical team when the news leaked that Autumn Durald will act as director of photography for this Black Panther 2.

What is interesting about the news is that Durald has acted as cinematographer of the six episodes that make up the series “Loki”, which as we know is receiving good reviews, and especially in that visual section.

Autumn Durald thus replaces Rachel Morrison, who reunited with Ryan Coogler in “Black Panther” after shooting her first feature film, “Fruitvale Station.” Apparently Morrison was coming back as cinematographer for “Wakanda Forever,” but scheduling conflicts with her upcoming directorial debut, “Flint Strong,” seem to have made that reality impossible. We would be facing what is possibly a consequence of the date movements due to the pandemic, since the filming of “Flint Strong” had to be modified by COVID-19, and from there the scheduling problems would have arisen.

Durald’s other film credits include Emma Forrest’s “Untogether,” Max Minghella’s “Teen Spirit,” and Ry Russo-Young’s “The Sun Is Also A Star.” He has also shot several music videos for high-level artists like SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just started production this week, with Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman slated to reprise their respective roles from the first film. Tenoch Huerta is the only known new face of the film, and it is rumored that he could play Namor, who would be the villain of the film. The film will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Via information | Discussing Film