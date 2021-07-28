The director of ‘Loki’ reflects on whether the AVT would have erased the romantic ending of Captain America in ‘Endgame’

The truth is that if you think about ‘Loki’ too hard, the stroke looms. It is so. It is what has the multiverse of possibilities that is hidden behind that premise so well explained by Ms. Minutos. In the video starring this kind of ally (avatar?) Of The One Who Remains, we discover that the Guardians of Time are in charge of keeping the Sacred Timeline intact through an organization called the Temporal Variation Agency (AVT). Thus, when a nexus event occurs, the variation is erased to avoid a second war between the multiverses.. With the various variants of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki it has already been clear to us how the matter works but, And what about the rest of the ramifications that we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We have now become familiar with the matter, but let us remember that a few years ago, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has already begun to trace the way until the madness unfolded in said Disney + series, incorporating a plot of temporary trips through the Quantum Kingdom. In fact, at the end of this tremendous moment of Phase 3, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), after taking charge of returning the Infinity Stones to their respective time points, chooses to live in the past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), causing a very clear case of nexus to which, would the AVT have reacted? The director of ‘Loki’, Kate Herron, has wanted to answer this question.

Hopeful look

With an extremely exaggerated ramification, ‘Loki’ explains to us in chapter 4 – ‘The event in the nexus’, that there are different cases of nexus. One thing would be the consequences of “a simple slip”, and quite another the branch that is born of the love between Loki and Sylvie. In fact, in the apocalypse no alterations arise because everything at this moment is destined to die, but two variants of the same being falling in love … It is another roll. Hence, the Steve and Peggy case could be approached in various ways. Or, as Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) explains when mentioning the Avengers’ timeskip to retrieve the Gems, the couple’s alternate life “had to pass”, or it could generate a case of nexus that the AVT did not consider important and, therefore, decided to leave without deleting, or … That timeline no longer exists and goodbye to our happy ending for Cap.

“I’ve been spinning it (laughs). I’m like [¡tan emocionada!]… The fans are going to be angry because it is not a definitive answer, but in this case I can only really answer as a fan. My theory is this: it all comes down to whether you are optimistic or pessimistic.“Herron assured in statements to ‘The Direct’.” If you’re optimistic, maybe it was good that they lived that way, and the branch was not so bad that they had to erase it, and that means they would stay together. Perhaps romantics may think that something like this has managed to exist. And then the pessimists will think … ‘They have probably been erased’“And you? Are you one of the optimists or the pessimists?