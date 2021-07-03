The director of ‘La hora de La 1’ sends a message to Mónica López after her dismissal

Mónica López on TVE. (Photo: TVE)

TVE is going to make a 180-degree turn for the morning of next season. After first announcing that Jesús Cintora was not going to follow in Las cosas clara, this Friday it became known that Mónica López was going to stop being the presenter of La hora de la 1.

The former host of the space has not been able to directly or say goodbye to the audience, since TVE has dispensed with the meteorologist this Friday, as the public entity has confirmed to El HuffPost.

Monica López has not been in charge of the morning for a year. The meteorologist began her journey on the mornings of La 1 last September 2020.

Lluís Guilera, the director of the program, has dedicated a few words of farewell to López on his Twitter account: “It has been a luxury working these months with Mónica López. The challenge he had was immense and he has overcome it with flying colors ”.

“And I say it because I have been by his side these months, every day, many hours. Petons, Mònica ”, Guilera has written to her. López will continue to be linked to TVE, although she will have to play another role.

The public channel is going through its worst period, after closing the television season with its all-time low. La 1 already has three seasons losing audience and its news programs have also marked their worst data.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

