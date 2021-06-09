The director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 work on storyboards

Director James Gunn seems to be finishing his stage in the DC universe in which he has been immersed for months by the movie “The Suicide Squad” and the subsequent series “Peacemaker”, and begins to work on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Through a published tweet, we discovered that the filmmaker is already working on the storyboards, that is, the storyboards, for the next installment of the franchise.

The relief was created by Gunn when responding to a tweet from the director and actor Alexander Vlahos in which he said: “That Kurt Russell calls Rocket ‘monkey with a triangle face’ is the best phrase in the history of cinema and I will not accept any more questions at this time. Thanks @JamesGunn “, referring to what was seen in” Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two”. In response, Gunn acknowledged that the storyboard phase of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had begun.

He actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, ”Gunn replied on Twitter. Like Rocket sadly touching his face afterwards, wondering if it really is shaped like a triangle. While I am drawing storyboards right now for Vol. 3, a tedious task, it is good to remember these pleasant moments.

In 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill’s father, played by Russell, who also happened to be the celestial entity known as Ego, made the comment about Rocket before inviting the Guardians to his home planet. The planet was actually the Ego itself in disguise.

The third Guardians movie is expected to begin shooting later this year. The film was originally scheduled to begin filming in 2019, but Gunn was pulled from the project after being fired by Disney outright. He was reinstated, but not before writing and directing “The Suicide Squad” for Warner Bros. That DC movie is slated for release on August 6.

Written and directed by James Gunn, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki. The film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.