The director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 a “little stressed” by its premiere “so close”

This week Marvel Studios finally confirmed the release date of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie. A film planned for a long time but which, due to the dismissal of James Gunn Due to those old publications on social networks and the consequent link between it and the DC Universe, it has taken longer than necessary to reach the big screen.

Finally, the film will arrive in 2023, which was more or less the year in which many of us located it. Once Gunn finishes his current DC projects, such as promoting the movie “Suicide Squad” until its premiere and finishing the series “Peacemaker” that will premiere in January 2021 on HBO Max, the director will get down to business. the work with the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

On Twitter, James Gunn has reacted to this announcement also following questions from fans. One of the first things he has commented is that, although he admits that he does not feel pressure due to the fact that the date has been set when there are still two years for its premiere, he has acknowledged that he feels the pressure of having to perform the film in front of the excitement that some fans feel for having a new installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No, ”he responds to a fan’s question about whether he is stressed by being dated so far in advance while the fan shares his excitement for the movie. But it’s a bit stressful that the premiere date is so close. Apparently you and I look at these things differently.

Before your comment, some user has indicated that there are still two years left for its premiere, which is a long time ahead. This is the justification that Gunn has given:

In a world where we are designing dozens of new characters and entire worlds and cultures, building huge sets, and pushing the boundaries of visual effects and action sequences beyond where they’ve been – responds to a user who says what world is near a premiere in two years.

In these comments, the director also has reaffirmed in the idea that the version of the film has not changed. Being a project planned for so long, its script was finished long ago. The filmmaker has said that he has not made any revision to the script since he finished it, and once again he repeats the same idea. This tells us that the film will move, as also happened with the previous films, somewhat separated from the events of the rest of the films.

No, not much, ”says James Gunn on whether he has had to make changes to accommodate the new schedule. Most of the adjustments have been creative choices. The path of the Guardians has long been marked.

It is always possible that until the filming of the film begins, make a change but the truth is that the filmmaker has always been quite firm in the version of the film that he wrote.

In these comments, James Gunn has also reaffirmed the fact that This one is going to put an end to his franchise with the Guardians of the Galaxy: “I’m planning it to be the last one”. In the past he has already commented on more than one occasion that this third of the Guardians would end this iteration of the group. We do not know yet if it will kill the characters or if it will simply close the arc in some way that leads to them not having to continue wandering the galaxy.

At the moment, there is no official synopsis of what this film has in store for us but there have been rumors that have pointed to the idea that, for example, we will delve further into the origin story of Rocket with the possible presence of the High Evolved or the presence of Lylla , Rocket’s love interest in the comics. Something that James Gunn did confirm is that Rocket is going to be an important part of the movie.

As always, trolling by the director has not been lacking, and when asking when we will have casting news, he has confirmed Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn. with Kraglin. Yes, there are absences, but it seems that we should pay a lot of importance to that for now.

