The director of ‘Entre copas’ to work with Paul Giamatti again in ‘The Holdovers’

After the success of 2004 with ‘Entre copas’ (a film with which Alexander Payne won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay), Deadline will report that the filmmaker and Paul Giamattiv will work together on a new project entitled‘The Holdovers’.

The idea for this new film came from David Hemingson, who wrote a story that Payne later revised and turned into a screenplay after watching a 1930s French film that gave him an additional idea.

Giamatti will play Paul, an unloved teacher at Deerfield Academy High School. His non-fans include his students, fellow faculty, and principal, who find his pomposity and rigidity infuriating. With no family and nowhere to go during the 1970 Christmas vacation, she remains in school to supervise students who cannot travel home.

After a few days, only one student remains: a troublesome 15-year-old named Angus, a good student undermined by bad behavior that always threatens to expel him. Joining Paul and Angus is Deerfield’s head cook, Mary, an African-American woman who cares for privileged children and whose own son was recently lost in Vietnam.

These three very different shipwrecks form an unconventional Christmas family, share comic misadventures for two snowy weeks in New England, and realize that none of them are in debt to their past.

Payne’s idea is to start filming early next year in New England.