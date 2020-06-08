The director of the Spanish Office for Climate Change of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Valvanera Ulargui, believes that the way out of this coronavirus crisis must be done “closing the door to the model that no longer works” and with “plausible” solutions for the coming months and years to come.

During his participation in the conference económica Economic Reconstruction in Green ’, Ulargui believes that precisely reconstruction is one of the common spaces in which society must unite. «The steps are clear. Recovery can only be green and blue, with solutions based on nature “, he added while pointing out how the crisis of covid-19 has shown the risk of not maintaining environmental balance.

“The current consumption model has ended, although the crisis has already caught us with the green transformation underway. The most costly thing is not to act and not take steps in the right direction, ”said the director, who pointed to the responsibility of governments to facilitate the transition to a carbon-neutral model that generates prosperity, well-being and balance.

Precisely, he has argued that to generate that model you need short, medium and long-term signals that are clear and, in this context, he has said that the Government has presented various regulatory proposals such as the Climate Change and Ecological Transition Law, the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, among others.

Between regulations and plans with medium and long-term objectives, He has affirmed that one of the tools will be green taxation, which is based on the principle that “the polluter pays”, but he warned that the tax reform will be efficient “if it is done globally”, without putting patches to advance in the decarbonization. For this reason, within the climate change law, the prohibition of fossil fuel subsidies is proposed, which forces the state to “rethink where public money is put” to redirect it to environmental policies.

Bet on electric mobility

Ulargui has also emphasized the clear commitment to electric mobility with Long-term goals and he has assured that the Administration will accompany the industry with different measures such as green purchasing from the administrations to “facilitate change” because the value chain of the automobile industry in Spain, in his opinion, should “be directed to another mobility ».

“It is a very interesting transformation process and we are convinced that the Spanish industry will no longer be in the caboose, but rather leading,” he predicted.

The director of ECODES, Víctor Viñuales, also participated in the online dialogue, which he celebrated – after attending last Friday the Commission for the Reconstruction of COVID-19 in the Congress of Deputies – that “none of the groups questioned the commission’s approach “is that the way out of the current” economic tunnel “is in sustainable recovery which gives a” very solid basis for political and social consensus “.

Among his proposals for a green recovery that generates employment and is sustainable, has focused on opportunities for energy rehabilitation of homes that would be good for employment, for the balance of payments, to improve life and mobility and good for the climate. Likewise, he has referred to another of the opportunities such as rural development and the intensification of fire prevention policies.

In any case, it not only sees possible but necessary a political consensus to launch a green and sustainable recovery, which is necessary since you cannot fall into the same mistake of ignoring epidemiologists and deferring climate action. “There is going to be a lot of money for that recovery and it would be stupid not to go in that direction,” he said.

Finally, the general director of the Seres Foundation, Ana Sáinz, affirms that in the end of the covid-19 crisis, the active participation of all agents will be required, who must have a “global vision” that addresses in a holistic way the recovery based on social, economic, health and environmental approaches. We live in a hyperconnected world. We must adopt holistic approaches, “he said.

In this context, he has assessed the reaction of the business sector, with medium and long-term actions and policies to activate with his plans “the future” with a cohesion between economic, social and environmental recovery and believes that the challenge is to collaborate and seek consensus lines so that the impact is less.

“Companies are looking for the role and the meeting to generate a positive and scalable impact,” he assured. Although, it has admitted the difficulty of companies in the short term to boost employment, although it has guaranteed that companies maintain their commitment to the integration of all the variables of the green recovery in the short term but also seeking their consistency in the long term. term.

In his opinion, companies and the administration should continue to push for the recovery to be feasible. “The companies are not only moving waiting for these impulses but they want to lead and establish that the recovery is different on different bases and that is within the will of the companies,” he concluded.