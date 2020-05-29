P. G-B. Córdoba

The Diocesan School of leisure and free time, Gaudium, has presented to the parishes the offer of camps for this summer. The pandemic of Covid-19 has caused traditional camps to be scrapped and new entertainment alternatives are proposed for the youngest of the Diocese during the summer season. Gaudium has decided first not preparing camps outside the province, avoiding tourism areas, in addition to reduce the number of participants by fifty percent, as reported by the Diocese of Córdoba.

Altogether they have offered three different options. The first would be a camp in the diocesan youth hostel“Christ the King” of Villanueva de Córdoba, suspending all outdoor activities, reducing the number of children and carrying out specific protocols before, during and after each camp. On the other hand, it offers the possibility that the camp is urban, that is, that each parish freely decide the facilities you want to celebrate, provided they comply with the necessary safety and hygiene measures.

Finally, there is the possibility of making a combined camp that would be a mixture of the previous two.

Gaudium will be awaiting instructions from the administration to make the necessary modifications at all times, in order to comply with security measures.

As a novelty, Gaudium offers summer school this year during the months of July and August with the aim that the parishes help in the family conciliation. For this, it would be necessary to have available to the School the parish halls or other prepared facilities that comply with all the established measures. The school would be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the age range goes from the three years to sixth of EPO. It would be necessary a minimum of twenty five children, which would be attended by two monitors.

The entity will use an action protocol for different situations and as a preventive measure they have decided to always stay one phase behind the one that is installed at all times, in addition to using more restrictive regulations.

Every summer Gaudium makes more than a thousand children enjoy parishes throughout the province and different movements, through cultural, sports and catechetical activities. Last year they were 1,800 children those who participated in the different types of camps offered by the Diocesan School, accompanied by 500 monitors, trained and prepared to carry out this work.

The legal references by which Gaudium is governed come from the Injuve, Institute of the Youth of Spain and a state summer camp platform. They are also awaiting regulations at the regional level to strictly comply with all necessary health and hygiene regulations, as reported Manuel Maestre, director of the Diocesan School.

Maestre says that this year they are preparing the camps with the same enthusiasm as always so that the children and youth of the Diocese can enjoy a vacation in which free time and leisure are linked to evangelization. “The camps are always important, this year they are essential”, stand out from Gaudium.

The Diocesan School of free time and sociocultural animation Gaudium is registered in the census of Free time schools by which the free time schools in the community of Andalusia and the teachings to be taught are regulated. It offers the courses of Monitor of activities in the free time for children and youth.

