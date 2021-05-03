The Diocesan CD defeats Moralo at Municipal (0-1)

05/02/2021 at 10:38 PM CEST

The Diocesan added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Moralo this sunday in the Municipal. The Moralo came with the intention of getting back on the winning track after losing the last match Cacereño by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Diocesan CD lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Coria. After the game, the moralo team is fourth, while the Diocesan he is fifth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Diocesan CD, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Spout at 19 minutes. With this result, the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Moralo jumped off the bench Edgar, Victor Arribas, Ruben rivera, Akisko Y Hanson replacing Barber, Fran Perujo, Alvaro, Rober Y Cabanillas Hidalgo, while the changes of the visiting team were Jaime Corchado, Mountain, Andrada, Martin Y Manu, who jumped into the field for Spout, Luismi Cruz, Javier, Victor felip Y Stubble.

The referee showed seven yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Alvaro, Jonhy, Suso Y Sergio gomez) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically With that, Patxi Davila Y stain.

With this result, the Moralo remains with 51 points and the Diocesan achieves 48 points after winning the match.

On the following day the team of Daniel del Pino Ortega will face against Sherry, Meanwhile he Diocesan CD Senso will be measured against Montijo.

Data sheetMoralo:Adrian Real, Suso, Kupen, Fran Perujo (Víctor Arribas, min.60), Alvaro (Rubén Rivera, min.60), Jose Ecija, Sergio Gomez, Barbero (Edgar, min.46), Jonhy, Rober (Akisko, min .70) and Cabanillas Hidalgo (Hanson, min.75)Diocesan CD:Cordero, Patxi Dávila, Castro, Zakarias, Mancha, Cano (Jaime Corchado, min.70), Javier (Andrada, min.90), Luismi Cruz (Monte, min.87), Rastrojo (Manu, min.90), Conesa and Víctor Felip (Martin, min.90)Stadium:MunicipalGoals:Cano (0-1, min. 19)