This week’s Inside Xbox announced the multiplayer title Second Extinction for the Xbox family of consoles, but it’s also coming to PC (Steam). If what you saw interested you and you are a user of this last platform, there is good news, since Systemic Reaction announced that the title will have a Beta period, which you will have to unlock with the help of other recruits.

The developer of the game revealed that players will be able to try Second Extinction before its launch thanks to a beta period. However, to earn a place in this trial period you will need to meet certain requirements.

First, interested users will have to register on the official page of the game, which will grant them a special avatar that they can use in the official forums of the site. Subsequently, users can generate a link that they can share with their friends to invite them to be part of the game.

There will be many rewards for inviting more players to the Beta

The system to unlock the Beta will be based on this link, since to gain access it will be necessary for the player to invite at least one other user to the Beta. By getting another player to sign up for the Beta using this special link, the original user will be able to claim their pass to the Beta, which they can play when available.

But this does not end there. Those who invite more people will be able to get other interesting and very exclusive rewards. By recruiting 3 people, the original player will be able to claim a username badge. When you get 5 recruits, an exclusive weapon design will be unlocked and upon reaching the 7 invited people, the user will receive an emote within the game.

You should know that both the Beta and the rewards (except for the avatar for the forum) will be valid for PC and not for Xbox One or Xbox Series X. It is not known if there will be a Beta period on these consoles.

Unfortunately, the beta start date was not disclosed, but is expected to take place sometime next summer.

Will you participate in the Beta? What reward caught your attention the most? Tell us in the comments.

If you missed the reveal announcement, we are telling you that Second Extinction will present a fast-paced shooting game experience in which the protagonists will be the survivors of the dinosaur revolution, who will regain control on Earth. Thus, the mission will be to kill these creatures with the help of other players in squads of 3 people. You can find more about the title by checking this page.

Second Extinction does not have a release date yet, but its Beta will arrive on PC in the summer of this year.

